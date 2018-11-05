Election Day Deals: How Voters Can Get Free Rides, Coffee & Lunches

It’s the final countdown for the 2018 midterm elections. In an effort to boost voter turnout, which has been notoriously low for midterms in the U.S., hundreds of companies, including Walmart, Gap, Lyft and PayPal, have offered to give employees paid time off on Tuesday to fulfill their civic duties.

The participation of these companies is expected to free up time for millions of Americans to cast ballots tomorrow. In addition, many businesses in the transportation and food and drink services will offer discounts and freebies tomorrow when you show an “I Voted” sticker.

Here is our roundup of the top 10 national and regional transportation and food deals on Election Day.

Uber

Uber will offer $10 off a single ride to and from polling locations tomorrow when you enter code “VOTE2018” on its app. Please note that the offer only applies to the most affordable Uber option available in your city, whether it’s Express Pool, Pool or UberX.

Lyft

Lyft will offer 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country. You can claim a promo code here by entering your zip code.

For some underserved communities, Lyft will offer free rides through partnerships with Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates, the National Federation of the Blind, Faith in Action, League of Women Voters and the Student Vets of America.

Lime Bike

Enter code”LIME2VOTE18″ to get a free ride up to 30 minutes to and from polling locations on a Lime bike or electric scooter. The offer is available in more than 100 cities in the U.S.

Citi Bike

Enter code “BIKETOVOTE” on the Citi Bike app to claim a free Citi Bike Day Pass in New York City and Jersey City, N.J.

The same deal is available for other bike-sharing services under the Motivate network (which owns Citi Bike), including Divvy in Chicago, Bluebikes in Boston, Capital Bikeshare in Washington, D.C., Ford GoBike in San Francisco, Nice Ride Minnesota in Minneapolis, BIKETOWN in Portland and CoGo in Columbus, Ohio.

Skip Scooters

Skip will give a $5 credit for its electric scooters to riders who share a photo of their “I Voted” sticker on either Instagram or Twitter. In order for Skip to send you a promo code, you need to follow @SkipScooters on either platforms and tag your post with the hashtag #SkiptothePolls.

The $5 credit must be redeemed before December 6.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly will be giving away free cookies on Tuesday and Wednesday. No coupon code or “I Voted” sticker is needed. Just ask.

Shake Shack

Show an “I Voted” sticker at any Shake Shack location and get free fries with any purchase. You can also get the same deal with the code “IVOTED” if you’re using Shake Shack’s app.

Corner Bakery Cafe

You can receive a free coffee with any purchase and a “I Voted” sticker.

Starbucks

Unfortunately, the mega coffee chain isn’t offering free coffee to voters, but you can get a free red, white and blue wristband at select locations to show your support for democracy.

Birch Coffee

Show an “I Voted” sticker and get a free coffee at any of the 10 Birch Coffee locations in New York on Tuesday.