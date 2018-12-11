Does the DC Universe Need a Revamp? Amy Adams Thinks That’s Where It’s Headed.

As if the movie-going world needed any additional evidence that Warner Bros.’ DC Universe was heading for major changes now that the films are under the leadership of Walter Hamada, Amy Adams recently said as much. The Lois Lane star, who has appeared in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, suggested that her time in the role is done and that the studio may be going in a different direction moving forward.

While speaking to Nicole Kidman during an installment of Variety‘s Actors on Actors, Adams said, “I think I’m out of the DC Universe now. I think they’re revamping that. I don’t know the details.” While sparse of specifics, her comments reflect those of her co-star, Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa, and fit with recent moves from the studio.

Subscribe to Observer’s Entertainment Newsletter

The Batman director Matt Reeves is expected to re-cast the Dark Knight with a younger actor now that Ben Affleck has taken his leave. Henry Cavill, meanwhile, is almost assuredly out as Superman as DC Films pivots to a Supergirl movie. After Marvel fired James Gunn, DC Films hired the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker to oversee Suicide Squad 2, which will offer a “fresh take” on the franchise that is expected to distance itself from the critically reviled 2016 original. Ezra Miller’s solo Flash movie has been stuck in developmental purgatory for years now.

Aquaman, which hits theaters next Friday, doesn’t feature any cameos from other DC superheroes and 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984 is also expected to be more of a standalone effort. If fans respond well to 2019’s highly-anticipated Joker, a one-off origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix that is completely disconnected from the DCU, then DC Films will likely invest more in filmmaker-driven comic book genre experiments not beholden to world-building. (We’re unusually high on excitement for Joker).

All in all, you can clearly see the studio laying the groundwork for a “revamp” of the DC Universe. Whether or not it will work remains to be seen. Here’s to hoping blockbuster fans have a bevy of exciting superhero movies from all different studios to look forward to.