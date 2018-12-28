Angelina Jolie Isn’t Ruling Out a Career in Politics

Call it the Ronald Reagan effect. Pop culture loves to toss around the names of wealthy actors and actresses as potential political candidates. It’s why Saturday Night Live has made a running gag out of all those Americans who want Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Hanks to run for office. But one A-list celebrity who may actually be considering a future in politics is Angelina Jolie.

The Oscar-winning actress appeared as a guest editor on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” show on Friday, where she said she would not rule out a future run for office when asked by host Justin Webb. “I’m not necessarily getting you to run for president on the program, but are you moving in a direction of politics?” he inquired.

“If you asked me 20 years ago I would’ve laughed. I really don’t know. I always say I’ll go where I’m needed,” she said, according to the Guardian. “I don’t know if I’m fit for politics…but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet,” she said.

She later added: “So I’m pretty open and out there. But I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”

In 2014, Jolie was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Academy Award for her aid work around the world. She currently serves as a special envoy for the UN’s refugee agency, the UNHCR.

“Right now, I am able to work with a UN agency…to do a lot of work directly with the people in need,” she said. “I’m also able to work with governments, so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done, without a title and without it being about myself or my policies. So for now I’ll sit quiet.”

Jolie has long been outspoken on a variety of political issues including environmental conservation, refugees and sexual assault.

You can listen to the full interview below.