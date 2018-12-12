Christian Bale Remembers Meeting Donald Trump While Filming ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

It’s only natural that while promoting director Adam McCay’s scathing Dick Cheney biopic, Vice, its star Christian Bale would be faced with some political questions. While the Academy Award–winning actor has largely avoided stepping onto that slippery slope, he’s now shared a fun anecdote about meeting President Donald Trump while he was filming The Dark Knight Rises in 2011.

Can you picture it? The Caped Crusader and a reality-show television host in a room together? It sounds like the start of a bad joke.

“I met him one time,” Bale told Variety on the red carpet premiere of Vice. “We were filming on Batman in Trump Tower and he said, ‘Come on up to the office.'”

“I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne,” Bale added, “because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne. So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne, and I just went along with it, really. It was quite entertaining. I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president.”

We can only imagine what this conversation must have been like.

