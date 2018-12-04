Kit Harington Doesn’t Like Jon Snow as Much as You Do

It can’t be easy for an international star on the most popular show on television. Fun? Definitely. But easy? Probably not. So although fans the world over positively love Game of Thrones hero Jon Snow, actor Kit Harington may not be quite as fond of the character.

Harington recently told the BBC that he has moved on from Snow and the show. “It was emotional to leave the job, definitely,” Harington said. “But I wouldn’t say I was sad: If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot of Game of Thrones, that’s almost 10 years of your life. That’s really unusual in an actor’s career.”

Though Harington is making upwards of $500,000 per episode and GoT has afforded him the part of a lifetime (for which he routinely expresses gratitude), it’s understandable why he’d want to move on at this point. “It was a huge emotional upheaval leaving that family,” he said. “But would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life.”

Subscribe to Observer’s Entertainment Newsletter

Given that he’s been in the role since the show began in 2011 and the difficulty of filming on multiple continents, why shouldn’t he be ready for the next stage of his career? You try shooting in freezing temperatures for half the year and see how you feel.

The actor’s recent comments echo his previous sentiments about the looming conclusion of his Westerosi tenure. In October of 2017, Harington said, “Thrones is coming to the end at the right time for me…It will be liberating, just the thought of having a whole year free! You shoot for six months, but half of the projects you might want to do will have started shooting before that six months is over. There’s a lot of things you can’t do.”

He continued, “I’m looking forward to finishing, and eight years is the right amount of time. I wouldn’t want it to go on any longer than it has. I have other ideas I’d like to look at producing.”

Later, he remarked that his fame is “bizarre and weird” and that he doesn’t “particularly enjoy” being a heartthrob. “I’m glad I’ve experienced it, but that’s what I mean about it being eight years, then it’s done. You couldn’t go on for much longer. It’s a bit incessant.”

Harington will get his wish when Game of Thrones returns for its final supersize, six-episode season in April 2019.