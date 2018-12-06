2019 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Earlier this morning, the 76th annual Golden Globe nominations were announced, adding yet another chapter in a lengthy awards season.
Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic Vice, which doesn’t hit theaters until later this month, leads the way with six nominations. Following close behind is Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite (in which Olivia Colman is spectacular), Universal’s Green Book and Warner Bros.’ A Star Is Born, with five nods apiece. All three movies boast nominated performances across the board, a trend that could carry over into the Academy Awards. Overall, Annapurna (If Beale Street Could Talk, Vice) tops the studios with 10 total nominations, a much-needed boon for the company, which has suffered financial and hierarchical issues this year.
As for television, FX continues its run of excellence with four nominations for Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, while Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is still an awards favorite with three noms (the second season hit the streamer on Wednesday and is delightful). The second season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale was notably left out in the cold for a Best Series nomination, though Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski both picked up well-deserved acting nods.
Here is the full list of the 2019 Golden Globe nominations:
MOTION PICTURES
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
Marvel Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
BlacKkKlansman
QC Entertainment / Blumhouse / Monkeypaw / 40 Acres and a Mule; Focus Features
Bohemian Rhapsody
Twentieth Century Fox / Regency Enterprises; Twentieth Century Fox
If Beale Street Could Talk
Annapurna Pictures / Plan B Entertainment / We Pastel; Annapurna Pictures
A Star Is Born
Warner Bros. Pictures / Live Nation Productions / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Jon Peters Production / Bill Gerber Production / Joint Effort Production; Warner Bros. Pictures
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
Warner Bros. Pictures / SK Global / Starlight Culture / Color Force / Ivanhoe Pictures / Electric Somewhere; Warner Bros. Pictures
The Favourite
Element Pictures / Scarlet Films / Film4 / Waypoint Entertainment; Fox Searchlight Pictures
Green Book
Participant Media / DreamWorks Pictures; Universal Pictures
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Vice
Annapurna Pictures / Gary Sanchez Productions / Plan B Entertainment; Annapurna Pictures
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Isle of Dogs
Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Fox Searchlight Pictures
Mirai
Studio Chizu; GKIDS
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Animation; Sony Pictures Releasing
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Mooz Films; Sony Pictures Classics
Girl (Belgium)
Menuet / Topkapi Films / Frakas Productions; Netflix
Never Look Away (Germany)
Pergamon Film / Wiedemann & Berg Film / in coproduction with Beta Cinema / ARD Degeto / Bayrischer Rundfunk; Sony Pictures Classics
Roma (Mexico)
Netflix / Participant Media / Esperanto-Filmoj; Netflix
Shoplifters (Japan)
Gaga / AOI Promotion / Fuji Television Network; Magnolia Pictures
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marcy Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle Of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All The Stars,” Black Panther
Music by: Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh
Lyrics by: Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
Music by: Dolly Parton, Linda Perry
Lyrics by: Dolly Parton, Linda Perry
“Requiem For A Private War,” A Private War
Music by: Annie Lennox
Lyrics by: Annie Lennox
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
Music by: Troye Sivan, Jónsi
Lyrics by: Jon Thor Birgisson, Troye Sivan, Brett McLaughlin
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Music by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt
Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans (FX Networks)
Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions
Bodyguard (Netflix)
World Productions / an ITV Studios company
Homecoming (Amazon Prime Video)
Universal Cable Productions LLA / Amazon Studios
Killing Eve (BBC America)
BBC AMERICA / Sid Gentle Films Ltd
Pose (FX Networks)
Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
HBO Entertainment / Alec Berg / Hanarply
The Good Place (NBC)
Universal Television / Fremulon / 3 Arts Entertainment
Kidding (Showtime)
SHOWTIME / SOME KIND OF GARDEN / Aggregate Films / Broadlawn Films
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Warner Bros. Television
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Amazon Studios
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist (TNT)
The Alienist / Paramount Television / Turner’s Studio T
The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX Networks)
Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
SHOWTIME / Red Hour Productions / Michael De Luca Productions / The White Mountain Company / BZ Entertainment / Busyhands
Sharp Objects (HBO)
HBO Entertainment / eOne / Tiny Pyro Productions / Blumhouse Television / Fourth Born / crazyrose Productions
A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime Video)
Blueprint / Amazon Studios
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruel, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry