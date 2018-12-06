2019 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Earlier this morning, the 76th annual Golden Globe nominations were announced, adding yet another chapter in a lengthy awards season.

Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic Vice, which doesn’t hit theaters until later this month, leads the way with six nominations. Following close behind is Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite (in which Olivia Colman is spectacular), Universal’s Green Book and Warner Bros.’ A Star Is Born, with five nods apiece. All three movies boast nominated performances across the board, a trend that could carry over into the Academy Awards. Overall, Annapurna (If Beale Street Could Talk, Vice) tops the studios with 10 total nominations, a much-needed boon for the company, which has suffered financial and hierarchical issues this year.

As for television, FX continues its run of excellence with four nominations for Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, while Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is still an awards favorite with three noms (the second season hit the streamer on Wednesday and is delightful). The second season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale was notably left out in the cold for a Best Series nomination, though Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski both picked up well-deserved acting nods.

Here is the full list of the 2019 Golden Globe nominations:

MOTION PICTURES

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

Marvel Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BlacKkKlansman

QC Entertainment / Blumhouse / Monkeypaw / 40 Acres and a Mule; Focus Features

Bohemian Rhapsody

Twentieth Century Fox / Regency Enterprises; Twentieth Century Fox

If Beale Street Could Talk

Annapurna Pictures / Plan B Entertainment / We Pastel; Annapurna Pictures

A Star Is Born

Warner Bros. Pictures / Live Nation Productions / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Jon Peters Production / Bill Gerber Production / Joint Effort Production; Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures / SK Global / Starlight Culture / Color Force / Ivanhoe Pictures / Electric Somewhere; Warner Bros. Pictures

The Favourite

Element Pictures / Scarlet Films / Film4 / Waypoint Entertainment; Fox Searchlight Pictures

Green Book

Participant Media / DreamWorks Pictures; Universal Pictures

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Vice

Annapurna Pictures / Gary Sanchez Productions / Plan B Entertainment; Annapurna Pictures

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Isle of Dogs

Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Fox Searchlight Pictures

Mirai

Studio Chizu; GKIDS

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Animation; Sony Pictures Releasing

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Mooz Films; Sony Pictures Classics

Girl (Belgium)

Menuet / Topkapi Films / Frakas Productions; Netflix

Never Look Away (Germany)

Pergamon Film / Wiedemann & Berg Film / in coproduction with Beta Cinema / ARD Degeto / Bayrischer Rundfunk; Sony Pictures Classics

Roma (Mexico)

Netflix / Participant Media / Esperanto-Filmoj; Netflix

Shoplifters (Japan)

Gaga / AOI Promotion / Fuji Television Network; Magnolia Pictures

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marcy Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle Of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All The Stars,” Black Panther

Music by: Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh

Lyrics by: Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

Music by: Dolly Parton, Linda Perry

Lyrics by: Dolly Parton, Linda Perry

“Requiem For A Private War,” A Private War

Music by: Annie Lennox

Lyrics by: Annie Lennox

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

Music by: Troye Sivan, Jónsi

Lyrics by: Jon Thor Birgisson, Troye Sivan, Brett McLaughlin

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Music by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans (FX Networks)

Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions

Bodyguard (Netflix)

World Productions / an ITV Studios company

Homecoming (Amazon Prime Video)

Universal Cable Productions LLA / Amazon Studios

Killing Eve (BBC America)

BBC AMERICA / Sid Gentle Films Ltd

Pose (FX Networks)

Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

HBO Entertainment / Alec Berg / Hanarply

The Good Place (NBC)

Universal Television / Fremulon / 3 Arts Entertainment

Kidding (Showtime)

SHOWTIME / SOME KIND OF GARDEN / Aggregate Films / Broadlawn Films

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Warner Bros. Television

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Studios

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist (TNT)

The Alienist / Paramount Television / Turner’s Studio T

The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX Networks)

Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

SHOWTIME / Red Hour Productions / Michael De Luca Productions / The White Mountain Company / BZ Entertainment / Busyhands

Sharp Objects (HBO)

HBO Entertainment / eOne / Tiny Pyro Productions / Blumhouse Television / Fourth Born / crazyrose Productions

A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime Video)

Blueprint / Amazon Studios

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruel, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry