2019 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Earlier this morning, the 76th annual Golden Globe nominations were announced, adding yet another chapter in a lengthy awards season.

Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic Vice, which doesn’t hit theaters until later this month, leads the way with six nominations. Following close behind is Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite (in which Olivia Colman is spectacular), Universal’s Green Book and Warner Bros.’ A Star Is Born, with five nods apiece. All three movies boast nominated performances across the board, a trend that could carry over into the Academy Awards. Overall, Annapurna (If Beale Street Could Talk, Vice) tops the studios with 10 total nominations, a much-needed boon for the company, which has suffered financial and hierarchical issues this year.

As for television, FX continues its run of excellence with four nominations for Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace, while Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is still an awards favorite with three noms (the second season hit the streamer on Wednesday and is delightful). The second season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale was notably left out in the cold for a Best Series nomination, though Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski both picked up well-deserved acting nods.

Here is the full list of the 2019 Golden Globe nominations:

MOTION PICTURES

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther
Marvel Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

BlacKkKlansman
QC Entertainment / Blumhouse / Monkeypaw / 40 Acres and a Mule; Focus Features

Bohemian Rhapsody
Twentieth Century Fox / Regency Enterprises; Twentieth Century Fox

If Beale Street Could Talk
Annapurna Pictures / Plan B Entertainment / We Pastel; Annapurna Pictures

A Star Is Born
Warner Bros. Pictures / Live Nation Productions / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Jon Peters Production / Bill Gerber Production / Joint Effort Production; Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians
Warner Bros. Pictures / SK Global / Starlight Culture / Color Force / Ivanhoe Pictures / Electric Somewhere; Warner Bros. Pictures

The Favourite
Element Pictures / Scarlet Films / Film4 / Waypoint Entertainment; Fox Searchlight Pictures

Green Book
Participant Media / DreamWorks Pictures; Universal Pictures

Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Vice
Annapurna Pictures / Gary Sanchez Productions / Plan B Entertainment; Annapurna Pictures

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Isle of Dogs
Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures; Fox Searchlight Pictures

Mirai
Studio Chizu; GKIDS

Ralph Breaks the Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Animation; Sony Pictures Releasing

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum (Lebanon)
Mooz Films; Sony Pictures Classics

Girl (Belgium)
Menuet / Topkapi Films / Frakas Productions; Netflix

Never Look Away (Germany)
Pergamon Film / Wiedemann & Berg Film / in coproduction with Beta Cinema / ARD Degeto / Bayrischer Rundfunk; Sony Pictures Classics

Roma (Mexico)
Netflix / Participant Media / Esperanto-Filmoj; Netflix

Shoplifters (Japan)
Gaga / AOI Promotion / Fuji Television Network; Magnolia Pictures

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marcy Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle Of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All The Stars,” Black Panther
Music by: Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh
Lyrics by: Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Spears, Solana Rowe, Al Shuckburgh

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
Music by: Dolly Parton, Linda Perry
Lyrics by: Dolly Parton, Linda Perry

“Requiem For A Private War,” A Private War
Music by: Annie Lennox
Lyrics by: Annie Lennox

“Revelation,” Boy Erased
Music by: Troye Sivan, Jónsi
Lyrics by: Jon Thor Birgisson, Troye Sivan, Brett McLaughlin

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Music by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt
Lyrics by: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans (FX Networks)
Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions

Bodyguard (Netflix)
World Productions / an ITV Studios company

Homecoming (Amazon Prime Video)
Universal Cable Productions LLA / Amazon Studios

Killing Eve (BBC America)
BBC AMERICA / Sid Gentle Films Ltd

Pose (FX Networks)
Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)
HBO Entertainment / Alec Berg / Hanarply

The Good Place (NBC)
Universal Television / Fremulon / 3 Arts Entertainment

Kidding (Showtime)
SHOWTIME / SOME KIND OF GARDEN / Aggregate Films / Broadlawn Films

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Warner Bros. Television

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Amazon Studios

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist (TNT)
The Alienist / Paramount Television / Turner’s Studio T

The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX Networks)
Fox 21 Television Studios / FX Productions

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
SHOWTIME / Red Hour Productions / Michael De Luca Productions / The White Mountain Company / BZ Entertainment / Busyhands

Sharp Objects (HBO)
HBO Entertainment / eOne / Tiny Pyro Productions / Blumhouse Television / Fourth Born / crazyrose Productions

A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime Video)
Blueprint / Amazon Studios

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruel, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry

