Google Reveals America’s Most Pressing Questions and Most Popular Searches of 2018

Marked with more than just a few big moments, 2018 has been an eventful year—from Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in May and the summer’s World Cup to the drama-filled midterm election in November. The world also lost an unusually large number of famous names this year, many of whom passed away at an incredibly young age.

On Wednesday morning, Google released its annual year-end roundup of the things people inquired about the most on its search engine in 2018 (so far). The list covers the 10 most searched terms across news, politics, entertainment and sports, as well as the most asked “How to…” and “What is…” questions.

Here’s a detailed look at what Americans Googled the most in 2018.

Top US Searches of 2018

1. World Cup (a top search for 20 years!)

2. Hurricane Florence

3. Mac Miller

4. Kate Spade

5. Anthony Bourdain

6. Black Panther

7. Mega Millions Results

8. Stan Lee

9. Demi Lovato

10. Election Results

Top Google News of 2018

1. World Cup

2. Hurricane Florence

3. Mega Millions

4. Election Results

5. Hurricane Michael

6. Kavanaugh Confirmation

7. Florida Shooting

8. Royal Wedding

9. Olympic Medal Count

10. Government Shutdown

Most Searched “What Is…” Questions of 2018

1, What is Bitcoin? (See Observer’s answers here.)

2. What is racketeering?

3. What is DACA?

4. What is a government shutdown?

5. What is Good Friday?

6. What is Prince Harry’s last name?

7. What is Fortnite?

8. What is a duck boat?

9. What is a yanny laurel?

10. What is a nationalist?

Most Searched “How to…” Questions of 2018

1. How to vote?

2. How to register to vote?

3. How to play Mega Millions?

4. How to buy Ripple?

5. How to turn off automatic updates?

6. How to get the old snapchat back?

7. How to play Powerball?

8. How to buy Bitcoin?

9. How to screen record?

10. How to get boogie down emote?

Top People of 2018, According to Google

1. Demi Lovato

2. Meghan Markle

3. Brett Kavanaugh

4. Logan Paul

5. Khloe Kardashian

6. Eminem

7. Urban Meyer

8. Ariana Grande

9. Rick Ross

10. Cardi B

Google’s Top Actors of 2018

1. Logan Paul

2. Bill Cosby

3. Sylvester Stallone

4. Pete Davidson

5. Michael B. Jordan

6. Allison Mack

7. Noah Centineo

8. Bradley Cooper

9. Roseanne Barr

10. Chadwick Boseman

Google’s Top Musicians of 2018

1. Demi Lovato

2. Eminem

3. Ariana Grande

4. Rick Ross

5. Cardi B

6. Travis Scott

7. Childish Gambino

8. Machine Gun Kelly

9. Meek Mill

10. Queen

Google’s Top Athletes of 2018

1. Tristan Thompson

2. Shaun White

3. Lindsey Vonn

4. Le’Veon Bell

5. Kawhi Leonard

6. Dez Bryant

7. Nick Foles

8. Chloe Kim

9. Naomi Osaka

10. Johnny Weir

Google’s Top Politicians of 2018

1. Stacey Abrams

2. Beto O’Rourke

3. Ted Cruz

4. Andrew Gillum

5. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

6. Nikki Haley

7. Lindsey Graham

8. Kyrsten Sinema

9. Nancy Pelosi

10. Susan Collins

Top Celebrity Deaths of 2018, Per Our Dear Friend Google

1. Mac Miller

2. Kate Spade

3. Anthony Bourdain

4. Stan Lee

5. Aretha Franklin

6. XXXTentacion

7. Mollie Tibbetts

8. Avicii

9. Burt Reynolds

10. John McCain