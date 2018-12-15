These 18 Candles Will Warm Up Your Long Winter Nights

There’s never a wrong time for candles, but this season of short, chilly days and parties that stretch into the night calls for the kind of warmth and ambience that can only be delivered by a room full of flickering lights. From limited-edition bougies to new collabs and classic aromas, we’ve found the best candles out there—whether you want to bring a delicious fragrance to a friend-filled fete or give yourself a little something nice.

Sant Ambreous x Le Labo

This limited-edition collab is a familiar scent—the smoky, leathery Santal 26—but repurposed in a Sant Ambroeus-pink vessel. $85, Santambroeus.com.

Fornasetti Regalo

This classic Fornasetti printed container is filled with hand-poured wax that will envelop any room with an aroma of lily of the valley, white rose, iris, orange blossom, jasmine and tuberose. $200, Net-a-porter.com.

Le Méridien Hotels x Malin + Goetz LM0002

This new, exclusive signature scent is inspired by the French Riviera in 1969, with notes of neroli blossoms, black amber, sandalwood bark, fig, cyprus and jasmine. The name comes from airplane tail numbers. $20, Malinandgoetz.com.

Lafco Starry Night

The limited-edition votive exudes a mix of bergamot, mandarine, sea salt and stardust magnolia combined with amber and cedar, all in a shimmery silver glass. $65, Lafco.com.

Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous

The sassily-dubbed Fucking Fabulous collection was an immediate hit, and now Tom Ford has expanded the line to include this candle, which boasts notes of sage, lavender, almond, vanilla, leather, iris and amber. $108, Tomford.com.

Aroma 360 Midnight in Paris

Inspired by Hotel Costes in Paris, this fragrance is composed of amber, cedar, blonde woods and rose. $60, Hotelscents.com.

Diptyque Paris Amber Balm

You can’t go wrong with Diptyque, and they’ve really upped their game this year with their holiday scents. This one contains vanilla, benzoin and a touch of lavender, all encased in a very festive vessel. $72, Diptyqueparis.com.

Maman x Apotheke Vanilla Oatmeal Raisin

Here’s a scent you’ll actually want to eat. Maman partnered with Apotheke for its oatmeal raisin candle—a mix of vanilla, spices, almond milk and wild oats. $36, Mamannyc.com.

Memo Paris Caramel Coffee Mug

This warm, cozy caramel fragrance encased in a porcelain coffee mug case will add a pinch of elegance to any dreamy table setting. $90, Memoparis.com.

Nest Fragrances Sparkling Cassis

The brand’s new scent is a pink champagne essence with subtle notes of crème de cassis, frosted cranberry and wild fig. And now it comes in a new luxury size. $68, Nestfragrances.com.

A24 x Joya Noir

Entertainment company A24 collaborated with Joya to create a six-candle line inspired by classic Hollywood film genres. We recommend Noir for the holidays, with its notes of mandarin, clove, cypress, suede and cinnamon bark. $48, A24films.com.

Louis Vuitton Dehors Il Neige

The French fashion house has launched four new candles, in sleek white with leather handles. This scent is a blend of pine tree, cinnamon, star anise and raspberry. $185, Louisvuitton.com.

Assouline Cocaine

Assouline is releasing just 700 of these candles in conjunction with the publication of Cocaine: The History and Culture. They feature a mix of Spanish amber, orris, oudh, cade, patchouli and saffron, and each is numbered and signed by the publisher, and enclosed in a vintage glass jar with a crystal display. $175, Exclusively at Assouline boutiques.

Cope Skyscape

Skyscape is one of three scents by Cope inspired by New England seascapes, with notes of amber, citrus, jasmine and blood orange. $44, Studiocope.com.

Feed

Lauren Bush Lauren’s FEED project helps fight hunger by donating a number of free, healthy meals to schoolchildren in need. Purchasing this jasmine, lavender and mandarin scent provides 25 school meals. Also, it smells amazing. $48, Feedprojects.com.

Elyse Maguire Fireside

The Cape Cod–made candle exudes an aroma of dark cedar and fireside smoke. $38, ElyseMaguire.com.

East Fork Tender Earth

This is a fresh, wet and mossy fragrance with hints of loam, blossoms and tobacco flower in a stoneware ceramic vase you can repurpose. $58, Eastfork.com.

Hillhouse Naturals Cedar White

Saffron, bergamot, cardamom, cedar and amber combine in Hillhouse Natural’s latest release for a warm scent in a sparkly silver case. $37, Hillhousenaturals.com.