NJ Politics Digest: Another White House Opening, Another Chance for Christie

It’s been a case of always a bridesmaid, never a bride for former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie since Donald Trump was elected president.

The former governor was one of the first high-profile Republicans to endorse Trump’s presidential bid, and Christie served a head of Trump’s transition team until being dumped once the president took office.

And while Christie has been named as a possible candidate for several high-profile administration posts only to be later passed over, there may yet be another chance for him to land a place on President Trump’s ever-changing staff.

Christie is said to be among those on the shortlist to replace departing White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Others rumored to be in the running include Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, according to reports on CNN.

The chief of staff is one of the most powerful positions in Washington and does not require Senate confirmation. Christie was widely known to covet the post of Attorney General, but that would require confirmation, and questions would surely have arisen over the former governor’s role in the Bridgegate scandal that has two of his top aides facing federal prison sentences and a third cooperating as a prosecution witness. Christie has denied any involvement in the scheme that used government power for petty political payback, but the specter of the scandal would be sure to play highly in any confirmation fight.

Christie, who left office as one of the least-popular governors in New Jersey history, now has a private law practice and a gig as a political commentator on ABC TV.

Quote of the Day: “We now have leverage in the House of Representatives—through Democratic control—to give ourselves the upper hand in that negotiation,” — Democratic Rep.-elect Tom Malinowski, on negotiating with President Donald Trump for funding for the Gateway Tunnel project.

The former governor of New Jersey once again found his name in the mix for a prominent national position.

NJ Transit Overhaul Bill, 2 Years in the Making, Advances

Legislation to overhaul NJ Transit advanced Monday in the state Assembly, nearly a year after lawmakers concluded months of hearings on the troubled agency.

Stile: Pushing Back on Murphy’s Progressivism

To the many Democratic activists mocked and marginalized during the eight-year reign of Republican Chris Christie, Phil Murphy’s election as governor in 2017 represented a dream scenario.

Marijuana Legalization: What Will NJ Get From Legal Weed Taxes?

While New Jersey marijuana legalization may be inching closer to reality, the idea of legal weed taxes serving as a revenue windfall is likely just a fantasy, according to a legislative fiscal impact study.

The State Should Be in Charge of Police Shooting Probes, Lawmakers Say, but the State Attorney General Disagrees.

New Jersey lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill that would take police shooting probes out of the hands of county prosecutors and put the state’s attorney general in charge of investigating every death in police custody.

Murphy, Congressional Delegation Say They’re United on Priorities

On Monday Gov. Phil Murphy met with the state’s new congressional delegation for the first time, and afterwards, participants expressed optimism that New Jerseyans would see greater involvement from the governor on federal matters and said that delegation members are united in their priorities.

Checks and Charity at Center of FBI’s Probe of AC Mayor Frank Gilliam

Federal investigators have questioned at least four local people about Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. since last fall, focusing on campaign checks and a local charity.

Tax Hike on Newark Airport Fuel Nearly Cleared for Takeoff

A hike in taxes on airline fuel could land on Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk in a week, after the latest incarnation of the plan to help fund a PATH extension to Newark Liberty International Airport was endorsed Monday by the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

Cammarano, Platkin, Braz called to Testify December 18

Six top officials in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, including Chief of Staff Pete Cammarano, chief counsel Matt Platkin and Deputy Chief of Staff Justin Braz, have been invited to testify before the New Jersey Legislative Select Oversight Committee on December 18, according to a letter sent by the panel’s counsel to the governor’s office and obtained by the New Jersey Globe.

North Jersey Job Growth Has Been In Transportation

There’s strong growth in the transportation industry, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York finds in a report about occupations in North Jersey.

Legislator: Holiday Season Layoff Announcements at Pinnacle Foods Are ‘Soulless’

A state legislator has blasted a food company’s announcement that it plans to cut some 500 jobs here and in North Jersey.

Call Out ICE on Threat to New Jersey

If an overwrought statement by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is to be believed, come March, we can expect jackbooted federal officers storming the streets of New Jersey in search of anyone who’s overstayed a visa or entered the country illegally.

Editorial: This NJ Congressman Just Changed How Government Works

During his noble but often futile pursuit of bipartisan lawmaking, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat, was occasionally pulled aside by a party elder and asked the kind of question that most House freshmen would find daunting: “Why are you helping the other side?” the colleague would sneer. “What benefit can come out of this?”

