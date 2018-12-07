NJ Politics Digest: Assembly Dems Unveil Plan to Raise Minimum Wage

State Democratic leaders have been talking for almost a year about plans to hike the New Jersey state minimum wage to $15 per hour. On Thursday, their top man in the Assembly unveiled his plan.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin’s proposal calls for a gradual increase in the wage until it hits the $15 mark for most workers in 2024, according to reports. Others—including people under 18, farm laborers, seasonal workers and workers at companies with fewer than 10 employees—will have to wait until 2029 to benefit from the hike.

As a report in The Record of Bergen County points out, the “provision will likely be a point of contention between legislative leaders and Gov. Phil Murphy, who has called for a $15 minimum wage without such ‘carve-outs.’ ” Coughlin told radio station NJ101.5 that he gave Murphy a copy of the bill Thursday morning, but didn’t hear back from the governor.

It has also sparked criticism from progressive groups, who also object to some interest groups waiting 10 years for they benefit from the new standard.

Coughlin intends to have preliminary votes on the measure on Monday, but even if it moves forward, the full legislature will not be able to pass it until early next year.

If approved, the bill calls for the state’s minimum wage, which increases to $8.85 an hour in January and up to $9.50 on July 1, to increase annually.

Quote of the Day: “Frankly, we are embarrassed and annoyed that this type of legislation originated in South Jersey and we are well prepared to fight relentlessly against it,” — Sue Altman, of South Jersey Progressive Women for Change, of a bill co-sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney seeking a state constitutional amendment to change how the state’s legislative districts are drawn. Critics say the plan is designed to give Democrats undue power to create maps that favor their candidates.

Plan for $15 Minimum Wage Panned as Too Slow, With Too Many Exemptions

Lawmakers are expected to cast their first votes Monday on a blueprint for incrementally raising the hourly minimum wage to $15, but final approval of the bill wouldn’t come until the end of January at the earliest.

N.J. Minimum Wage, Marijuana Legalization Make Business Jittery for 2019

New Jersey businesses are worried about an increase in the minimum wage, the prospects for legal recreational marijuana, and, of course, taxes.

Attorney Tells AG That Brennan May Sue State for Discrimination

Katie Brennan, the Murphy administration staffer who alleges she was raped last year by another former staffer, may sue the state of New Jersey for discrimination, according to a letter her attorney has sent to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Law Firm Representing Assembly in Sex Assault Investigation Was Murphy Transition Ethics Counsel

One of the law firms serving as co-counsel to the Legislature’s Select Oversight Committee investigating the hiring of Al Alvarez also served as ethics counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy’s transition team.

Grewal Declines to Say If He’s Been Interviewed by Verniero

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Thursday declined as a matter of course to say whether or not he had been interviewed by former New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Peter Verniero or his team.

Phil Murphy: I Was Told Not to Talk After Emailing Katie Brennan About ‘Sensitive Matter’

Gov. Phil Murphy said he was told to stop communications after emailing former campaign volunteer Katie Brennan, who was seeking a meeting with the governor and his wife concerning her sexual assault allegation during the 2017 campaign.

Christie Is Trump Bridesmaid, Again

It looks like Donald Trump has rejected Chris Christie again, following a Washington Post report that the President will nominate William P. Barr to replace Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General.

Making President Trump’s Bed: A Housekeeper Without Papers

During more than five years as a housekeeper at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Victorina Morales has made Donald J. Trump’s bed, cleaned his toilet and dusted his crystal golf trophies. When he visited as president, she was directed to wear a pin in the shape of the American flag adorned with a Secret Service logo.

N.J. to Overhaul How It Tracks Police Force Following NJ.com Investigation

New Jersey’s scattershot system for monitoring how often police officers use painful holds, punches, kicks and other types of force in the line of duty will get an overhaul following an NJ Advance Media investigation.

New Jersey Offers ‘Gift’ of Tax Amnesty. Is It Worth It?

The pitch sounds like a holiday commercial: Sign up before Jan. 15 and we’ll waive some fees.

Lawmakers Look at Shortening Penalties for Some Parole Violations

A proposal to be a little more lenient on parolees who violate some terms of their releases took a step forward Thursday in the Senate, though some of the Democrats who voted for the bill said they did so despite hesitations they’d like addressed.

N.J. Gun Groups Could Take Challenge Against Ban on Large Magazines All the Way to the U.S. Supreme Court

A New Jersey gun rights group says it’s ready to take its fight against Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration ban on 15-round magazines in the state all the way to the nation’s highest court after losing yet another round in federal court.

New Jersey Proposes New Rules for Fantasy Sports Betting

With sports betting now legal in the state, New Jersey wants new rules for businesses running fantasy sports operations and plans to start charging them fees based on how much people wager.

Environment Advocates Turn Up Heat on Governor to Stop Fossil Fuel Developments

More than 50 organizations yesterday launched a campaign calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to impose a moratorium on all new fossil fuel projects in New Jersey, warning the state must act now to deal with climate change.

Lakewood Fraud: A $53,418.39 Check to the State and Another Guilty Plea

A fifth person charged in early morning raids in Lakewood last year has pleaded guilty to theft of government benefits, paying $53,418.39 in restitution as part of a sentence that will allow him to avoid a permanent conviction.

Lakewood Schools Settle One Employee Lawsuit for $75K as Another Case Emerges

The Lakewood Public School District has paid $75,000 to settle a legal claim that the district was mishandling public money meant to aid special education students, closing one of a series of lawsuits filed by current and former district officials.

Meadowlands Mayors to Proposed Power Plant: We Don’t Want You

Leaders from almost all the towns in the Meadowlands have called on Gov. Phil Murphy to block plans to build a large, gas-fired power plant in the district that would send power only to New York City.

Atlantic City Mayor’s Legal Issues Taint Political Future

One day after being involved in a fight outside a casino nightclub, Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. filed campaign paperwork with the state for the 2021 Democratic primary. Three weeks to the day after the state received that paperwork, Gilliam’s home was raided by federal investigators.

Supreme Court Orders Embattled Judge Russo Back to Work

Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr., who had been on paid administrative leave from the Ocean County bench since a law clerk accused him of throwing a file at her in 2017, was ordered to return to work Tuesday in Burlington County, where the state Supreme Court reassigned him.

Faculty, Student Protesters Seeking New Contract Disrupt Rutgers Board Meeting

At least a hundred Rutgers professors, part-time lecturers, graduate and undergraduate workers demanded new contracts, pay equity and a $15 minimum wage at a protest Thursday before a university Board of Governors meeting.

Democrat Wins Westwood Council Seat by One Vote After Recount

Democratic newcomer James Whelan has defeated Republican incumbent Ray Arroyo for a seat on the Westwood Council by one vote, according to recount numbers.

