NJ Politics Digest: Battle Lines Already Drawn Over Future Tax Hikes

It’s still more than six months until New Jersey politicians have to agree on a new spending plan for the state, but battle lines are already drawn over how to pay for any new programs sought by Gov. Phil Murphy.

On Wednesday, Murphy said he wouldn’t rule out hiking taxes in the state. But on Thursday, Senate President Steve Sweeney joined a chorus of voices from both parties saying they wouldn’t support adding any more to what is already one of the highest tax burdens in the nation.

Sweeney put out a statement saying he wouldn’t support tax hikes until the state makes changes to “government spending and fiscal practices.” Sweeney has been pushing a reform plan that includes taking a look at public employee benefits, including changes to pension and health plans.

Murphy, who is an ally of the state’s powerful teachers’ union, hasn’t expressed interest in pursuing Sweeney’s proposals.

When again defending the need to consider tax hikes, Murphy on Thursday said he’d been elected to “rescue the middle class,” according to a report on NJ.com. Murphy’s plans to raise taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents were thwarted last year in a budget battle with the Democratic legislature. But Murphy has said he hasn’t given up the fight for what he terms “tax fairness.”

Sweeney has criticized the governor for equating the middle class merely with members of the state’s unions and forgetting about the large majority of residents who struggle to pay their high tax bills.

While Murphy contends higher taxes are needed to help fuel an economic turnaround in the state, Sweeney and Republicans in the state say high taxes will only stagnate the economy, while addressing the state’s spending and debt problems that make such hike necessary will fuel economic growth.

Quote of the Day: ‘Period. Full stop.’ — Senate President Steve Sweeney, using a familiar catchphrase of Gov. Phil Murphy to emphasize his determination to thwart any efforts by the governor to raise taxes.

No New Taxes Next Year, Top Democrat Tells Murphy

New Jersey’s highest-ranking state lawmaker told Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday he won’t support any new tax hikes in New Jersey next year—and used the governor’s most-used catchphrase to drive home the point: “Period. Full stop.”

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Signs NJ Transit Overhaul But Won’t Tule Out Fare Hikes Next Year

NJ Transit will undergo major structural changes for the first time in a generation under a bipartisan bill that Gov. Phil Murphy signed Thursday to overhaul operations at the long-troubled public transit agency.

The Record Read more

NJ Sues Feds Over Underwater Sound Blasts Aimed at Oil and Gas Drilling

New Jersey is joining a group of East Coast states attempting to prevent oil and natural gas drilling off their coasts by suing to knock out the first step in the exploration process.

Associated Press Read more

MS-13 Killers Come to NJ to Hide From Law, Report Says

Ruthless killers are coming to New Jersey to hide from the long arm of the law, according to an independent state report released this month. But they’re not always successful.

NJ101.5 Read more

Menendez Decries Senate’s Failure to Pass Flood Insurance Program

The current flood insurance program expired Sept. 30, 2017. Congress extended it. And extended it again. And is poised to kick the can all the way to Feb. 8, 2019.

NJ.com Read more

Senate Unanimously Passes Bill Making Lynching a Federal Crime

Lynching would be a federal crime for the first time under legislation co-sponsored by New Jersey’s U.S. Sen. Cory Booker that passed the Senate without opposition Wednesday.

NJ.com Read more

State Unemployment Rate at 17-Year Low

The state announced Thursday that New Jersey’s unemployment rate ticked lower in November, bringing it to a 17-year low of 4 percent.

ROI-NJ Read more

PSEG First to File for Subsidies to Keep Its Nuclear Plants Online

PSEG Nuclear yesterday became the first nuclear plant owner to seek hundreds of millions of dollars in ratepayer subsidies to keep its three generating units in South Jersey open.

NJSpotlight Read more

Here Are Phil Murphy’s Greatest Hits of 2018, According to Phil Murphy

Technically, Gov. Phil Murphy doesn’t celebrate his one-year anniversary in office until mid-January.

NJ.com Read more

State Takes New Direction Pledging to End AIDS Epidemic in NJ

There may not be a proven cure, but thanks to demographics, powerful new treatments and the state’s participation in a nascent global public awareness campaign, New Jersey officials believe they can eliminate HIV and AIDS in just seven years.

NJSpotlight Read more

Paterson: State Aid Decision Forces City to Craft Layoff Plans

The mayor’s staff has begun preparing layoff plans involving firefighters and civilian employees after city officials said they learned this week that Paterson will get much less state aid than it had requested.

Paterson Press Read more

Polish Katyn Memorial Statue in Jersey City Won’t Be Moved

A Polish memorial statue that was the center of an international furor when a New Jersey mayor proposed moving it from its waterfront location will stay put.

Associated Press Read more

Lyndhurst OKs $395,000 for Retiring Police Chief After 5-Month Negotiation

A long negotiation process has come to an end for the township and its police chief, James O’Connor, who filed for retirement in the fall.

The Record Read more

Midland Park Allows Residents to Have More Dogs, Raises Household Limit

Midland Park has gone to the dogs, or rather, the borough has updated its zoning code to allow for a greater number of canines per household to encourage licensing.

The Record Read more