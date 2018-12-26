NJ Politics Digest: Christie Says Trump’s Just an Old Man Set in His Ways

The partial shutdown of the federal government continues into Wednesday, and President Donald Trump insists that it will continue until he gets the money he wants to build a wall along the Mexican border.

That might seem like the wrong hill to die on to most people, but apparently former Gov. Chris Christie understands where the president is coming from.

Earlier this week, during an ABC news panel discussion on the difficulties new White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will face working for the president, Christie said dealing with the president is just like dealing with a 72-year-old relative who is set in his ways.

While other panelists laughed, Christie—who removed himself from consideration for the chief of staff post—said that as people get older, they become more convinced they are doing the right thing and it is difficult to change their minds. Add to that a man who is president of the United States and is accustomed to a life of wealth and fame, Christie said.

Christie’s advice to Mulvaney: Manage the things you can manage.

“I think what you need to try to do is to say to the president, ‘What are the areas that you want me to manage?’ And then manage those areas.”

Quote of the Day: “People get older, they become more and more convinced of the fact that what they’re doing is the right thing and it becomes harder to convince them otherwise.” — former Gov. Chris Christie, on President Donald Trump.

Christie: the President Is Set in His Ways Just Like Your ’72-Year-Old Relative’

The older you get the more stubborn and set in your ways you become.

NJ.com Read more

ACA Individual Mandate is Back Jan. 1 in NJ

Effective Jan. 1, most New Jersey residents must carry health insurance or face a penalty—a rule that essentially brings back the individual mandate provision of the Affordable Health Care Act that the U.S. Congress repealed in 2017.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJ Raised Tax Rates in ’18, but Dropped Some Too

New Jersey bolstered its reputation as one of the country’s highest-taxed states in 2018, raising rates on high income earners, businesses and motorists, and posting yet again among the nation’s highest average property tax bills.

Associated Press Read more

No More Tax Talk From Republicans Unless They Agree to Restore Your Property Tax Deduction, NJ’s Pascrell Vows

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. said the new House Democratic majority is willing to tweak the Republican tax law, but only if its priorities are included as well.

NJ.com Read more

New Jersey Seniority in the New Congress

Retirements, resignations and defeats of House and Senate veterans will mean a jump in seniority for many members of the New Jersey congressional delegation.

New Jersey Globe Read more

These NJ Lawmakers Saw Their Bills Become Laws Before Congress Adjourned

In the closing days of the 115th Congress, as lawmakers prepared to go home for Christmas, they passed dozens of bills as final deals were cut and language was tweaked to ensure passage.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Staffer Discussed Job With Democratic State Committee Member After Governor Courted His Support

Gov. Phil Murphy texted a member of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee asking him to support Chairman John Currie for re-election just before a top Murphy administration staffer discussed a potential job at New Jersey Transit with the committee member, according to an email obtained by POLITICO.

Politico Read more

Arab Americans Urged to Get Involved in Local Government

A Sunday seminar on getting involved in local politics stressed: You can be the change you seek in your community, regardless of your background.

The Record Read more

Construction Starts on Pinelands Pipeline, Phil Murphy Silent

Construction has begun in Ocean County on a controversial natural gas pipeline even though it is the subject of multiple court challenges.

Asbury Park Press Read more

More Than 3,000 Patients at NJ Center Possibly Exposed to HIV, Hepatitis

The New Jersey Department of Health says more than 3,000 patients at a surgery center may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

Associated Press Read more

Wayne MVC: A Different Kind of Motor Vehicle Agency Delay

Since renewing his driver’s license two years ago at the Wayne office of the state Motor Vehicle Commission, Alan Raphael has become one of several North Jersey motorists who are keeping their eyes focused on the (ahem) progress of construction underway to improve the old Route 46 site.

The Record Read more

Some Developers Look to Take Advantage of Atlantic City’s Opportunity Zones

The newest in hotel design—shipping containers—may soon come to this resort as a result of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s approval of four Opportunity Zones here back in the spring.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Three Students Fall Ill From Vaping as E-Cigs Alarm Schools

Three students fell ill and were taken to Newton Medical Center after inhaling substances from vape pens—a demonstration of what local school officials and the U.S. Surgeon General alike warn is a spiraling problem.

NJ101.5 Read more