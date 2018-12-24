NJ Politics Digest: Coughlin May Stall Licenses For Undocumented

Gov. Phil Muphy and Democrats who control the state legislature support the idea of allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses.

However, it’s likely no action will be taken until after next year’s election due to the fact that all seats in the state Assembly are being contested, according to a column by Charles Stile in the Record. While Democrats have a strong grip on the Assembly, Speaker Craig Coughlin is loath to give Republicans any ammunition to attack candidates and so will likely delay a vote on the plan until the post-election lame-duck legislative session, according to the column.

The politicking has those who have been fighting for the measure frustrated, since they say allowing undocumented immigrants to drive legally is a matter of safety—they would have to be tested and have insurance just like all other drivers—as well as fairness.

A panel convened by former Gov. Jon Corzine in 2009 recommended the state create a “driver’s privilege card” for undocumented immigrants. But that proposal went nowhere as Corzine ran for re-election and was ultimately defeated by Republican Chris Christie.

Among the proposals now being considered is for the state to adopt a two-tiered driver’s license system when it upgrades New Jersey licenses to meet federal mandates necessary for the documents to be used by people to get on airplanes and into federal buildings.

When the state adopts regulations to comply with the REAL ID act, it would also allow for a license that would allow undocumented people to drive, but their license wouldn’t be used as ID under the federal regulations, according to the column.

Quote of the Day: “If he wanted to be governor, he should have run. It’s not everybody else’s fault that he didn’t have the onions to do it,” — Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise, blaming Sweeney’s animosity toward fellow Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy for squabbling among the state party’s leaders.

Carlos Castaneda sat outside the New Jersey Statehouse in a wheelchair, too weak to walk, as he watched his hunger strike come to an end. His dramatic act failed to convince the Legislature to approve driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.

Murphy Calls for Changes—But No Cuts—To Drive Down NJ’s Soaring Pension Costs

On Friday Gov. Phil Murphy began rolling out recommendations for how to drive down New Jersey’s ever-ballooning costs for government-worker pensions and health benefits, but stopped short of suggesting the cuts that some top state lawmakers are considering.

Thirteen Ways You Got Screwed in 2018, New Jersey

Congratulations, New Jersey. You’re about to make it through 2018. But it wasn’t a breeze for all of us in the Garden State.

As Politicians Hail NJ Transit Reforms, Key Questions Lurk About Agency Funding

Gov. Phil Murphy praised the adoption yesterday of a law bolstering legislative oversight of New Jersey Transit and overhauling its management; reforms designed to make the beleaguered mass-transit agency more transparent and accountable to its riders.

Officials Signed Off on Plan to Open Cannabis Cultivator Near Elementary School

The state Department of Health and the town of Phillipsburg gave the go-ahead on a plan that would allow a subsidiary of a Canadian marijuana company, called NETA NJ, to open a new cannabis cultivation facility within a drug-free school zone, not far from an elementary school.

NJ House Democrats Describe Trump’s Government Shutdown: Tantrum

President Donald Trump vowed to shut down the federal government over his demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, and New Jersey’s House Democrats were more than willing to give him the credit he asked for when he followed through.

Bill to Amend NJ Statute of Limitations for Sex Abuse Victims Gains Support

For nearly 20 years, state Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, has been pushing a bill that would offer victims of sexual abuse more time to bring civil claims against their abusers and the institution that may have enabled the abuse.

‘Alyssa’s Law’ Named for Parkland Victim Would Require Panic Alarms in NJ Schools

New Jersey may soon get a new school-safety law named in honor of a former Garden State resident who was killed in this year’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Assembly Passes Bills to Fight Food Insecurity

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced earlier this year that he was making the fight against hunger in New Jersey a priority. The Assembly delivered on his promise in the final legislative voting session of 2018 on Monday, passing 16 bills that seek to improve people’s access to nourishment and reduce food waste.

Phil Murphy Remains Quiet as Opposition Grows Toward Meadowlands Power Plant

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration made some key moves this week to lower the carbon footprint of New Jersey by announcing steps to return to a multi-state greenhouse gas pact, developing a key funding mechanism for offshore wind and joining an effort to reduce transportation emissions.

Ref Who Forced Black Wrestler to Chop Dreadlocks Investigated by AG

New Jersey has opened a civil rights investigation into a high school wrestling match in which a white referee forced a black athlete to chop off his dreadlocks.

Murphy Exerts Power Over a Board with Close Ties to Top NJ Democrat Again

Gov. Phil Murphy has once again taken action against a South Jersey board with close ties to the Garden State’s highest-ranking state lawmaker, NJ Advance Media has learned.

DeGise Says It’s Not Other People’s Fault that Sweeney Lacked ‘the Onions’ to Run for Governor

Hudson County Executive said Democratic State Party Chairman John Currie can survive an attempt to blow him out of his chairmanship the same way he himself survived an attack earlier this year.

Federal Funds for Jersey’s Coastal Heritage Trail? It’s Now Up to Trump

Legislation to make New Jersey’s Coastal Heritage Trail once again eligible for federal funding cleared the Senate Saturday and went to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.

From Filet Mignon to a White House Run, Here’s How NJ Lawmakers Spend Special Interest-Fueled ‘Slush Funds’

A prime New York strip at Morton’s Steakhouse in the nation’s capital will set you back $57. A filet mignon, $39.

NJ’s Pallone Gets the Power to Lead the Fight to Protect the ACA and Oppose Drilling Off the Jersey Shore

Protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions. Lowering the price of prescription drugs. Stopping President Donald Trump from allowing oil drilling off the Jersey Shore.

How New Jersey Power Brokers Bankrolled the Election of Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam

The election of Frank M. Gilliam, Jr., as mayor of Atlantic City probably hasn’t worked out the way a lot of powerful people hoped.

Berkeley Leaders Accused of Anti-Semitism in Lawsuit

The township’s recreation supervisor has sued Mayor Carmen F. Amato, Jr., Administrator John Camera and other Berkeley officials, accusing them of discriminating against her and harassing her because she is Jewish.

