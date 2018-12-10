NJ Politics Digest: ICE Sweep Detains 105 Despite AG Grewal Directive

This week New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal made an attempt to limit local police from helping federal immigration authorities, but federal officials detained 105 people suspected of being in the country illegally.

Though the timing makes it appear that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were trying to send a message to Grewal, ICE officials told radio station NJ101.5 the actions were planned before Grewal outlined his policy.

But, the station points out, ICE did also warn that the state’s new rules will result in more raids at worksites and public places.

The state attorney general argues that his policies are intended to encourage undocumented immigrants to cooperate with police, resulting in a safer community for everyone. Law enforcement may not inquire about a person’s immigration status unless it is relevant to an investigation, nor can departments assist ICE in any civil immigration enforcement efforts. Grewal also said county jails can’t honor ICE detention requests to hold suspects longer than their scheduled release, nor can they let ICE know about an inmate’s release date unless that person is charged with a serious criminal offense.

Quote of the Day: The fact that somebody wouldn’t get to $15 for 11 years is, I have to admit, a bone in my throat,” — Gov. Phil Murphy, reacting to legislation by fellow Democrats to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour.

ICE Busts 105 in NJ as State Announces Sanctuary Rules

Immigration officials last week arrested 105 people in New Jersey suspected of being in the country illegally, including four people with international criminal warrants.

Phil Murphy: 11 Years to Increase NJ Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour is a ‘Bone in My Throat’

Gov. Phil Murphy does not support the length of time to increase New Jersey’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and is “frustrated we haven’t gotten there yet,” he said Friday.

White: Manafort, Cohen and Individual 1 Are in Grave Danger

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is closing in on the president and all his men.

Five Things Gov. Phil Murphy Told Us During His Sit-Down With NorthJersey.com Reporters

Gov. Phil Murphy met Friday with reporters and editors from NorthJersey.com and the USA Today Network New Jersey for a wide-ranging talk on issues from NJ Transit’s troubles to a plan to raise the minimum wage to his first year in office.

Bergmann: Gov. Murphy: All’s Well in Jerseyville

Good news, according to the governor: All’s well! Yes, there’s more to be done, of course, but it’s been a helluva year.

Cammarano to Resign as Murphy Chief of Staff

Pete Cammarano has told several top Democrats that he will leave his job as chief of staff to Gov. Phil Murphy, according to four sources with knowledge of Cammarano’s plans.

Former Top Murphy Staffer Accused of Rape Will Not Testify

The former top staffer in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration accused of rape has refused to appear before a special legislative panel investigating how Murphy’s team responded to the accusation, NJ Advance Media has learned.

Golden: Murphy’s Mess

Despite nearly always producing eye-rolling skepticism, the “I didn’t know anything about it until I read it in the newspaper” rationale was quickly seized upon by Gov. Phil Murphy to explain and distance himself from the sexual assault scandal.

Hugin Outspent Menendez Almost 3-1

Bob Hugin raised more than three times as much as U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and outspent the incumbent by a similar margin.

Trump Picks a New Attorney General, and It’s Not Chris Christie

President Donald Trump selected a new U.S. attorney general Friday, and it’s not former Gov. Chris Christie, who has coveted the position and was a contender.

The Mayor and the FBI Raid: Atlantic City Is Stained Once Again

At a lavish inaugural gala in March for the new mayor of Atlantic City at Resorts Casino, donors and supporters with business before the city paid up to $35,000 per table to celebrate with the new administration. Among the revelers was the former basketball star Dennis Rodman, wearing tinted shades and a black hat as he strolled past an ice sculpture and stacks of cured meat and fresh mozzarella.

All You Need to Know About That Controversial, Fast-Tracked Plan That Could Give NJ Dems More Power

It’s not as high-profile or easy to digest as the fight to legalize marijuana or raise the minimum wage.

The Katie Brennan Case: What Didn’t Phil Murphy Know and When Didn’t He Know It?

A lot of people are saying that Gov. Phil Murphy must have known about the accusation that one of his top campaign aides sexually assaulted a woman who was also working on the campaign.

NJ Native Who Helped Elect Trump (and Christie Twice) Joins President’s 2020 Campaign

White House Political Director Bill Stepien, the New Jersey native who helped put Donald Trump in the White House, is joining the president’s 2020 campaign.

How Voting by Mail Helped Turn the Tide for Key Races in NJ’s Big Blue Wave

In the post-election credit claiming and blaming game that parses kudos and raspberries to all of the relevant political actors, there has been a dearth of credit given to the one individual who is quite possibly responsible for New Jersey’s blue wave, the person who single-handedly did more to send two additional Democrats to the House of Representatives (and perhaps two others), and for helping U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez retain his seat: South Jersey Democratic political leader George Norcross.

That Star Trek Guy and Other Surprising Things We Found in Our Lastest Look at the Midterm Results

The Asian-American helmsman on “Star Trek” backed the first Asian-American congressman elected from New Jersey.

Moran: Two Questions Opponents of Legal Weed Can’t Answer

The showdown vote on recreational marijuana could come as early as Dec. 17, and it remains too close to call. That’s rare in Trenton, where final votes on big issues are usually choreographed in advance by party bosses.

NJ Marijuana Legalization: Want to Use Weed? You Can Still Get Fired

New Jersey residents eagerly awaiting the chance to use marijuana without fear of arrest will have one more hurdle to pass before they are home free: their employer.

Trump Rails Against Says Undocumented Immigrants, Also Employs Them

Flanked by American flags and cheered on by supporters, then-candidate Donald Trump outlined his ambitious plan to curb illegal immigration in a 2016 campaign speech in Phoenix.

Phil Murphy Dumps Chris Christie’s Septic Plan for Highlands

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is officially dumping a plan made by his predecessor that would have allowed more development in the Highlands reservoir region by increasing the amount of septic systems permitted in an area protected by state law.

Petition to Change Holland Tunnel Decorations

As millions of people make the trip into New York this holiday season, the decorations on one of the main thoroughfares into the city isn’t sitting right with everyone.

Parker Drake, Autistic Man Who Inspired Law to Protect Disabled, Dies at 22

Throughout his life, Parker Drake endured physical and cognitive challenges that subjected him to bullies and others who would take advantage of him.

‘Our Air Is Not Good Enough.’ Kids Fight Plant Burning 2.8K Tons of Trash Every Day

The mid-November snow whipped across their faces, piling on their hats and coats. But the kids were undeterred.

