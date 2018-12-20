NJ Politics Digest: More Taxes For New Jersey? Murphy Won’t Rule It Out

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy refused to rule out a tax increase as he makes to implement his progressive agenda.

Even though the state is among the top in the nation for overall tax burden and outward migration, Murphy says New Jersey hasn’t done enough to achieve his goal of “tax fairness,” according to a report in Politico.

Murphy, who was stymied by blowback from his own party for his plan earlier this year to raise taxes by $1.7 billion, said Wednesday he would leave “everything…on the table,” when it came to raising taxes in coming budget plans, according to Politico.

Murphy said he was working to ensure tax fairness for the state’s middle class as well as “the working poor and those in poverty who dream to get into the working class.”

But members of Murphy’s own party have said that when speaking of the state’s middle class, Murphy often seems to be referring to those in public unions rather than the large majority of state residents who routinely list high taxes as among the greatest challenges facing the state.

Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have both pushed back against Murphy’s efforts to raise taxes on high wage earners, saying the state should instead be examining ways to cut spending. Coughlin has said he would not support any future tax increases.

Murphy said that while he’d “like to deliver tax relief to certain communities in our state,” he didn’t seem to be holding out much hope that the state’s middle class could expect to see their taxes reduced, Politico reported.

Murphy has often said that state residents won’t mind paying even more in taxes if they feel they are getting their money’s worth in state services.

Quote of the Day: “I don’t understand that level of dysfunction that takes six, seven months for it to close,” — Democratic State Sen. Teresa Ruiz, on why it the Murphy administration didn’t take action against a highly placed state employee accused of rape. The official, Albert J. Alvarez, didn’t resign his highly paid state position until the Wall Street Journal started pursuing the story. Alvarez has said he is innocent of the allegations.

New Jersey Challenges ACA Ruling

New Jersey joined California and 15 other states this week in opposing a ruling by a federal judge in Texas that found the Affordable Care Act—through which more than 700,000 New Jersey residents have obtained health coverage—to be unconstitutional.

US Senate Unanimously Passes Booker-Sponsored Anti-Lynching Bill

Sponsored by the Senate’s three African American members, Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Sen. Cory Booker, the bill would ensure that lynching triggers an enhanced sentence under federal law like other hate crimes.

Murphy: Platkin Urged Me to Delegate Issues Like Assault Claims

Gov. Phil Murphy said he thinks he was advised by his chief counsel not to take meetings like the one requested by Katie Brennan, who had contacted the governor in June in hopes of telling him that she was raped by Al Alvarez.

Stile: Sexual Assault Probe Raises More Questions Than Answers

Pete Cammarano insisted under oath Tuesday that his boss, Gov. Phil Murphy, was kept out of the loop about allegations of sexual assault swirling through his administration.

What Phil Murphy Said After Second Hearing on Brennan’s Assault Allegation

A day after the second public hearing on how his team handled Katie Brennan’s rape allegations against a former top administration official, Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday said he still has “no reason to believe” his staffers broke policy in how they responded.

Workplace Lawyer Explains How NJ Could Have Been Liable If It Didn’t Hire Him Because of Assault Allegation

If a selected “at-will” employee is accused of sexual assault and a law enforcement body investigates but decides to not pursue charges, should that employee still be hired?

Feds Eye Move to Regulate Legal Sports Betting

A pair of U.S. senators from opposing parties is proposing that the federal government take back control of sports gambling in America, the first formal move by Congress after a Supreme Court ruling reopened a complex debate over fans betting on games and who controls the action.

Bridgegate: Prison Sentences Delayed for Former Christie Aides

A federal judge has agreed to delay prison terms for two associates of former Gov. Chris Christie as the pair continue to appeal their convictions related to the Bridgegate scandal.

Criminal Justice Bill a Major Marker for Cory Booker

The Senate’s approval of a landmark criminal justice reform bill Tuesday night is perhaps Sen. Cory Booker’s most significant policy achievement in Washington.

Cory Who?

More than half of U.S. voters don’t know U.S. Sen. Cory Booker well enough to form an opinion of him, and remainder are split over what they think of him.

NJ Police Fatal Encounters: Who Should Investigate?

How many degrees of separation are enough when investigating a fatal encounter with police or a death while in law enforcement custody?

$1B in Road Projects Coming to NJ in 2019

Over the next three months, the state Department of Transportation will issue more than $500 million in construction contracts. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which manages the Turnpike as well as the Garden State Parkway, is issuing more than $600 million in construction contracts between the end of this month and March of 2019.

State Rejects AC Offshore Wind Project for Third Time

The state has once again rejected a plan to build a small pilot offshore-wind project off Atlantic City, a decision seemingly at odds with the Murphy administration’s commitment to make New Jersey a national leader in an emerging clean-energy sector.

Jones Mulls Bid for Democratic State Chairman

Essex County Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones says he is willing to run for Democratic State Chairman in 2020 if support emerges for his candidacy.

‘Dark Money’ Ads Slam Josh Gottheimer for Wall Street Contributions and Voting Record

Using #TrumpHeimer, a consumer advocacy group bought a full-page ad in Wednesday’s print edition of Politico to criticize Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of Wyckoff for accepting Wall Street contributions and supporting President Donald Trump’s agenda too often.

NJ Violated Civil Rights of Psychiatric Hospital Patients, Lawsuit Alleges

New Jersey is violating the civil rights of psychiatric patients on a large scale, according to a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of four patients at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital.

Nearly $245M for Needy New Jersey Firefighters Sits Untouched, Review Finds

At a time when firefighter associations nationwide are struggling to keep afloat, nearly $245 million sits untouched in a fund designed to help New Jersey firefighters — thanks to an “antiquated” law restricting its use, the state comptroller asserted Wednesday.

Months Later, Future of Howell Homeless Camp Still in Limbo

Just as they did over the summer, residents of a homeless camp along Route 9 South are wondering how long they’ll be able to stay on the land and where they’ll go next when their time is up.

Spring Lake Heights Councilman Cleared of Drug Charges

Drug charges against Robert T. Merriken, Sr., were dismissed Tuesday, ending months of legal woes for the embattled Spring Lake Heights councilman.

Franklin Democrats Vote to Censure Councilman

The future of a Franklin Township Councilman remains unclear after the council voted to censure him after he “engaged in multiple actions in his official capacity as an elected official that are improper for a person in his position.”

