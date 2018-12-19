NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Sides With Public Unions

Efforts to control the costs of state public union benefits ran into a roadblock when Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a plan to control health benefit costs that supporters say would have saved county college students millions of dollars in tuition payments.

The effort to control the cost of county college employees received bi-partisan support in the state legislature but was opposed by the powerful New Jersey Education Association, which is closely allied with Murphy, according to a report in NJSpotlight.

The plan was expected to save about $22 million annually, according to the report. But Murphy, who campaigned on a pledge to make college more affordable for the state’s struggling middle class, vetoed the measure. In his veto message, Murphy “echoed” the NJEA’s “claim that the bill would have trampled on the collective-bargaining rights of the colleges’ union-represented employees,” according to the NJSpotlight report.

Senate President Steve Sweeney, also a Democrat but a frequent Murphy foil, blasted the governor for siding with unions at the cost of college students.

“To stand with the NJEA against students is outrageous,” Sweeney said, according to the report. Murphy, who during his campaign promised to provide free community college tuition to all students, has so far forwarded a plan that would provide additional aid only to low-income students.

NJSpotlight also reports that Murphy vetoed an effort to move forward with efforts to rebid the state’s $6.7 billion contract for public workers’ pharmacy benefits. The measure, which passed both Democratic-controlled branches of the state legislature, includes specific steps and a timeline to help reduce the cost for taxpayers by about $1.6 billion over time, according to the report.

But Murphy vetoed the measure, claiming that while he shares the legislature’s goal of reducing the cost of public union pharmacy programs, he feared the plan would have the opposite effect.

Murphy’s vetoes don’t bode well for Sweeney’s plans to rein in the costs associated with the state’s public workers unions. Sweeney has said the state is in dire financial circumstances and any solution to the problem must include addressing the costs of union benefits and pensions.

Murphy, however, owes much to public unions and appears loathe to take steps to control the costs, even though the state’s crushing tax burden is among the top problems cited by residents.

Murphy campaigned on a pledge to help the state’s middle class, but Sweeney has frequently pointed out that Murphy needs to realize the middle class is far broader than just those people in state unions.

Quote of the Day: “Those of us who have been in Trenton for a long time do understand that when the chief of staff tells you you need to look for employment outside of state government, the message is clear.” — Pete Cammarano, chief of staff to Gov. Phil Murphy, on dealing with Albert J. Alvarez, who is accused of raping a volunteer on the Murphy campaign.

NJ’s Finances Are Horrible, and We Can’t Keep This Up, Analysis Finds

Nearly all states are required to pass a balanced budget every year, but by shifting costs from one year to another they meet that requirement (technically) without really covering all those costs.

Governor Vetoes Sweeney Plan on Health Benefits for County College Employees

Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a bill that lawmakers claimed was going to save the state’s county colleges millions of dollars by switching their employees into a different state health-benefits group.

Murphy Vetoes Move to Expedite Rebid of Public Worker Pharma Contract

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed legislation to jump-start and guide the state’s rebidding of a massive three-year contract for public workers’ pharmacy benefits. He insisted the administration has the situation under control and is on pace to award a new deal in the spring.

How Connected is State’s Labor Department to Unions? Commissioner Asaro-Angelo Breaks It Down

Gov. Phil Murphy has been adamant about his support for union laborers.

Top Murphy Staffer Accused of Rape Was Told to Leave His Job Twice

Gov. Phil Murphy’s chief of staff, Pete Cammarano, testified Tuesday that he personally asked the top Murphy staffer accused of raping Katie Brennan to “make arrangements” to leave state government employment in March, though the official, Albert J. Alvarez, would not resign until October.

McKenna Says He Was Told to Push Out Alvarez Before Things Got ‘Ugly’

Former Schools Development Authority CEO Charles McKenna said he was directed by Gov. Phil Murphy’s chief counsel to tell his chief of staff, Al Alvarez, to start looking for a new job earlier this year because of “something had happened during the campaign” that “could embarrass the governor.”

Murphy Aide Says He Shared Alvarez Allegations With Cammarano in 2017

An aide to Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday he personally told the gubernatorial transition counsel and Murphy’s incoming chief of staff, Pete Cammarano, about an allegation of sexual assault against another staffer to the soon-to-be governor.

Panic Buttons, Silent Alarms Could All Come to NJ Schools

A law that would put panic buttons and emergency lights in all New Jersey schools Monday cleared the state Assembly.

Will the Senate Protect States That Have Legalized Marijuana?

A U.S. senator from Colorado, where cannabis is legal, is using the debate on criminal justice legislation to try to prevent the federal government from enforcing its ban on marijuana in states that have legalized the drug for medical or personal use.

Wanaque Virus Outbreak Report: Dirty Conditions, Empty Rooms and Urine-Soaked Diapers

In the midst of the virus outbreak that swept through the pediatric ventilator unit of a Wanaque nursing home, state inspectors found two empty rooms that had not been disinfected for days after their residents had been hospitalized and died.

Film, TV Companies Can Begin Applying for NJ Tax Credits, EDA Says

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced that film and television production companies may apply for credit against the corporation business tax and the gross income tax for expenses incurred for the production of films and digital media content in New Jersey.

Lawsuit: Atmosphere of ‘Terror and Retaliation’ Allowed Violence, Neglect to Fester at State Psych Hospital

Every day for six years, an average of two people who live or work at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital have been assaulted seriously enough to require medical attention—something executives concealed by keeping false records and retaliating against whistleblowers who tried to reveal the “astronomical rate of violence” inside the state facility, according to an explosive lawsuit obtained by NJ Advance Media.

Plan: Zero New HIV Diagnoses in New Jersey by 2025

Down from 1,722 in the middle of last decade, New Jersey saw 1,048 new HIV diagnoses in 2017.

Union: Amazon’s Working Conditions Are Outrageous But Workers Skip Rally

Earlier this month a can of bear repellent ruptured at the Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville, sending more than 20 workers to the hospital.

Miss America Came Back to Atlantic City But Might Be Leaving Again

The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Daily News and the Press of Atlantic City report the Miss America Organization is looking for cities around the country interested in hosting the competition.

Morristown Police Chief Peter Demnitz Put on Paid Administrative Leave

Police Chief Peter Demnitz, a 35-year veteran of the force, has been placed on paid administrative leave by newly hired town Public Safety Director Michael Corcoran.

Middletown Moves Forward With Unorthodox Deal for New Town Hall

The hunt is on for private financing after Middletown approved an unconventional deal Monday night to pay for a new turnkey municipal complex.

