NJ Politics Digest: NJ Statistics Show We’re Just Not Crazy About Guns

Gun Owners in New Jersey are a relative rarity. The Garden State is about to reclaim the title for state with the fewest background checks per capita. A report on NorthJersey.com notes that because purchase records are not public information, background checks are the best gauge of gun-buying interest in the United States.

The report said federal data indicates that through November 2018, there were only 29 firearms-permit background checks per 1,000 families in New Jersey, the lowest per capita of any state.

Illinois was leading the nation in 2018, with 574 per 1,000 households. Among the states with the lowest number are Hawaii, with an expected rate of 31 checks per 1,000 households, and New York, with 48 per 1,000. Since 2016, Hawaii has led the country in the fewest background checks.

The numbers don’t mean guns are totally shunned in New Jersey, which has some of the strictest firearms regulations in the country. In total, the state is likely to conduct about 93,000 background checks per year, according to the report. While that’s more than twice the number conducted a decade ago, it is following national trends.

The report also notes, however, that the number of background checks in New Jersey is slightly higher than in South Dakota, which ranked tenth in the per-capita calculation because of its low population.

Quote of the Day: “I believe if that is your intent—to deceive people—you should disclose you are not a human being.” — Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker on his proposal to require upfront identification of posts by online communication bots.

The Record

New Jersey Is the Latest Battleground in National Redistricting Fight

When the Democrats who control New Jersey’s legislature attempted to fast track a constitutional amendment to change the way the state draws its legislative districts, a cry went up from the party’s liberal base.

Politico

Seven Ways 2019 Could Squeeze or Relieve Your NJ Business

There is less than a week before we ring in 2019 and things can be looking up or down for New Jersey.

NJBiz

FEMA Changes Course, Resumes Selling Flood Insurance During Government Shutdown

New flood insurance policies can once again be issued after the Federal Emergency Management Agency reversed course Friday evening, rescinding a Monday decision that banned sales of new policies during the partial government shutdown.

Asbury Park Press

Rookie Mistakes: Phil Murphy Had a Very Bad First Year as Governor

As we approach the end of Phil Murphy’s first year as governor, one thing has become painfully clear: When confronted with a tight situation, this guy has an unerring ability to find exactly the wrong thing to say.

NJ.com

Non-Profit Tied to Murphy Won’t Release Donors

New Directions New Jersey, a non-profit group that has spent somewhere in the seven figures supporting Gov. Phil Murphy’s political agenda, has decided not to disclose its donors.

New Jersey Globe

Lawmakers Trying to Make NJ Totally Smoking Free

Legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy this year prohibiting smoking in all municipal, county and state parks, forests and beaches takes effect Jan. 16.

NJ101.5

More Places in NJ Banning Plastic Bags in 2019

State lawmakers in 2019 will be deciding whether to ban plastic bags from stores and plastic straws in restaurants.

NJ101.5

NJ Government Holding $4.7 Billion That People Haven’t Claimed

New Jersey’s Treasury Department has been reaching out to veterans and widows in the state to reconnect state-held assets with their rightful owners.

NJ101.5

The Downward Spiral of a Baseball Stadium That Cost Taxpayers $22M and Counting

This time next year, the former “Field of Dreams” on the Camden waterfront will likely be a distant memory.

NJ.com

Bad NJ Cops Won’t Be Able to Job Hop Under Bill Inspired by Shield Investigation

A top state lawmaker said he will introduce a bill that will stop bad cops from hiding behind the state’s secret internal affairs system and hopping to another department to avoid discipline, a loophole exposed by the Asbury Park Press and the USA Today Network New Jersey in the ongoing “Protecting the Shield” investigation.

The Record

Wells Fargo to Pay NJ Close to $17M in Wake of Fake Accounts

New Jersey is expected to receive nearly $17 million from Wells Fargo following a settlement agreement to resolve claims that the bank violated various consumer protection laws in all 50 states.

The Record

Is That Tweet From a Human? NJ Lawmaker Wants Bots to Identify Themselves, but Experts Have Concerns

As part of a sprawling Russian influence operation in the 2016 presidential election—and continuing—armies of “bots” on social media helped spread fake news stories, drown out legitimate conversation, and exploit existing political and social tensions.

Inquirer

Big Office, Tiny Apartment for Congressman-Elect Van Drew

To pick his new Capitol Hill office location, Congressman-elect Jeff Van Drew participated in a historic House of Representatives tradition.

Press of Atlantic City

New Chancellor of Newark Archdiocese Presiding Over Records During a Precarious Moment

When Sister Donna Ciangio introduces herself as the chancellor of the Archdiocese of Newark, she’s often met with furrowed brows.

The Record

Telemedicine Accepted by More NJ Patients Young and Old

As more people become comfortable with the concept, telemedicine is joining the menu of doctor’s offices and health systems across the Garden State.

NJ101.5

Lawsuit Filed Against NJ Surgery Center That May Have Exposed Patients to HIV, Hepatitis

A former patient has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Midland Avenue surgery center whose poor sterilization practices may have exposed nearly 3,800 former patients to hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV during medical procedures earlier this year.

The Record