NJ Politics Digest: No White Christmas for Murphy and Family

Gov. Phil Murphy and his family have a memorable holiday planned, but chances are it won’t be a traditional white Christmas.

The Murphys leave next week for a 12-day trip to the African country of Tanzania, according to a report at NJ.com. Tanzania is home to a portion of the Serengeti National Park, which abounds with wildlife and natural beauty.

Murphy returns on Jan. 2, according to the report. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will be acting governor while Murphy is away.

The governor won’t leave for his holiday until the state Legislature completes its final voting session of the year. The legislature will consider measures to raise the state minimum wage and to legalize and tax the use of recreational marijuana, although it’s unclear if either can win approval before the end of the year. Murphy has certain disagreements with members of his own party about both bills.

On Wednesday, Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said that it was unlikely the marijuana measure would be voted on in 2019.

Quote of the Day: “It’s the most undemocratic solution possible. It’s bizarre. You have supporters of the bill being incredibly disingenuous about giving voters greater choice when they had no choice at all in the language of the bill,” — Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, on a proposal by the state’s Democratic leaders to change how legislative districts are drawn.

Opposition Lines Up as NJ Dems Keep Redistricting Measure Moving

New Jersey Democrats are going ahead with two public hearings tomorrow on a measure to change the way the state draws its legislative district boundaries, a proposal that, to date, no independent group—and even some that typically back Democrats—considers better or fairer than the current system.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner could profit in NJ, NY Development Deals From Tax Break They Pushed

At an Oval Office gathering earlier this year, President Donald Trump touted his administration’s new real estate investment program, which offers massive tax breaks to developers who invest in downtrodden American communities.

Vote on Legal Marijuana in NJ Unlikely by the End of the Year, Top Dems Say

Don’t count on state lawmakers voting by the end of the year on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey, the top two leaders of the state Legislature said Wednesday.

Murphy Aides Will Testify Before Committee Investigating Alvarez Hiring, Source Says

Half a dozen members of Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration who have been asked to testify before the legislative committee investigating the hiring of Al Alvarez will appear before the panel in the near future, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

Early 2020 Cook Ratings Favor NJ Democrats

The first wave of the Cook Political Report’s 2020 House race ratings was released Wednesday, and the news isn’t great for Republicans.

‘Last In, First Out’ Policy Protecting NJ Teachers With Seniority Will Stay Put

New Jersey’s “last in, first out” policy that protects teachers with seniority from losing their jobs isn’t going anywhere.

NJ Transit Buying 113 Rail Cars to Replace Aging Fleet

Here’s the good news: the New Jersey Transit board of directors approved a contract to purchase 113 new rail cars, including the first self-propelled multilevel rail cars in the United States.

Did Jersey Voters Really Flock to the Polls to Rebuke Trump this Midterm Election? You Bet They Did, and Here’s Why.

Many considered the November midterm elections to be a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency.

Why Fewer Cheap Flights Might Be Found At Newark Airport

Your chances of finding a cheap flight out of Newark Liberty International Airport could soon go down dramatically, as the airport could be hit by a huge fuel tax.

NJ Marijuana Legalization: Cannabis Group, Stockton University Announce Partnership

Stockton University’s new Cannabis Studies program received a boost Wednesday when the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association announced a collaborative agreement with the school.

The Fight for $15 (or Less): How Four Plans Compare

The fight for a $15 minimum wage is heating up, with two bills introduced in the past week, ahead of a planned meeting between Gov. Phil Murphy, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Stephen Sweeney on Thursday.

Phil Murphy Talks Business, $15 Minimum Wage in Parsippany

As the Legislature debates a proposal to slowly raise the state minimum wage to $15 per hour, Gov. Phil Murphy toured a local business that says starting employees at $17 per hour is a big part of their 30-year history of success.

NJ Advocacy Leader Favors Delay in Wage Increase for Farm Workers

New Jersey Farm Bureau President Ryck Suydam issued a statement on Wednesday supporting a $15 minimum wage bill introduced by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, noting that the bill’s slower ramp up for farm workers is key to keeping agriculture in the state competitive.

NJ Warehouse Workers Frightened of Dangers, Demand Better Pay

New Jersey’s sprawling ports of Newark, Elizabeth and Bayonne and its network of highways are helping to fuel the Garden State’s transformation into the warehouse state, an engine fueled by e-commerce deliveries.

Sports Betting in NJ Nears $1B in Total Wagers After Monster November

New Jersey’s sports betting market is closing in on the $1 billion dollar mark less than six months from the beginning of its operation.

Paterson’s Jose ‘Joey’ Torres Released From Prison

Former mayor Jose “Joey” Torres was released from state prison at 8:11 a.m. on Wednesday after spending 392 days behind bars on a corruption charge, New Jersey corrections department officials confirmed.

Atlantic City Mayor Gilliam a No-Show at City Council Meeting

Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. did not show up at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting.

Bayfront Contract Widens Divide Between Fulop, Lavarro

A Facebook post from Jersey City Councilman Rolando Lavarro on Wednesday led to another flare-up in Lavarro’s feud with Mayor Steve Fulop.

Could Jersey City Council Rule Help Doom Payroll Tax?

Whether or not a Jersey City administrator can legally sponsor ordinances is up for debate.

Judge: Former Bordentown Twp. Police Chief Must Stand Trial on Hate Crime Charges

U.S. District District Judge Robert Kugler ruled against dismissing the charges Tuesday night, saying he did not believe there was sufficient proof that the law enforcement officers involved in the case acted in bad faith during their investigation into the ex-chief’s alleged crimes.

Paterson: State Approves $30M tax Credit for Train Station Project

In an effort to revitalize the area around the Paterson train station, city officials have gained approval to use $30 million in state tax credits for a development that would include housing, offices, retail space and a new parking garage.

Ocean County Freeholder John C. Bartlett Jr. dies at 71

Freeholder John C. Bartlett Jr., one of the most consequential political figures in Ocean County history, who presided over an era of unprecedented growth and helped establish 27 county parks, died Wednesday morning at his home in Pine Beach. He was 71.

NJ police abuse: We fixed some problems, but more cops charged, more millions spent

Beatings, fraud, coverups. Eighteen New Jersey cops were charged, convicted or sentenced in federal court this year.

Howell homeless camp in limbo, as residents wait to be relocated

As residents of Howell’s homeless camp gear up for another winter on the wooded parcel off Route 9 they’ve called home for nearly three years, one question lingers: How long will they be able to stay?

Measles Outbreak: 16th Case Reported in Ocean County

Another case of measles has been confirmed in Ocean County, bringing the total to 16 cases, according to the county health department.

