NJ Politics Digest: Redistricting Plan Faces Opposition

New Jersey legislators got an earful Thursday from opponents of a Democratic plan to change the state’s legislative redistricting process.

Opponents of the proposal covered a broad swath of political views, from liberal groups to Republican lawmakers, according to reports.

While most critics attacked the Democrats for what they claim is an effort to make it easier for them to gerrymander districts to their own advantage, at least one lawmaker said he was “bewildered” at the vehemence of the negative reactions, according to a report in Politco.

State Sen. Nicholas Scutari, the prime sponsor of the bill in the upper house, called reactions to his measure “outlandish” and denied that the plan would lead to gerrymandering, Politico reported. The report noted that Scutari was the only person to testify at the senate hearing in favor of the plan.

The proposal has even been attacked by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, now head of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

That committee is fighting Republican gerrymandering efforts across the United States, and Holder said in a statement in the New York Times that the state plan failed to “put the interests of the people ahead of politicians.”

Any plan to change the redistricting process will eventually have to be approved by voters. To get the measure on the ballot, it would have to either be approved by a three-fifths majority of legislators or pass with simple majorities two years in a row.

Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin are hoping for the latter path.

Quote of the Day: “Whether it’s the League of Women Voters (or) the NAACP, there’s just an overwhelming show of support from groups who often find themselves aligned with the Democratic Party, for different reasons. But for everybody to say ‘No, this is wrong,’ I commend you and thank you,” — Republican state Sen. Chris Brown, on the broad opposition to a Democratic plan to change the legislative redistricting process.

Health Insurance: Dec. 15 is the Deadline

New Jersey’s enrollment in the health care provided by the Affordable Care Act will need a surge in the last week if it is to match last year’s mark.

New Jersey‘s Democratic lawmakers on Thursday defended their plan to overhaul the state legislative redistricting process in a way that would likely favor them for decades, despite strong opposition from across the political spectrum, including the Democratic Party‘s most prominent redistricting reform advocate.

NJ Lawmakers Won’t Vote on Legal Weed This Year

State lawmakers won’t vote on a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey before the end of the year, the state’s top legislator confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Thursday.

No Vote This Year on Minimum Wage, Weed

The New Jersey State Assembly will not vote on raising the minimum wage or the legalization of marijuana on Monday, according to an Assembly source with knowledge of the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Expungement Debate Threatens to Delay Marijuana Legalization

The bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey does not go far enough for some people, especially in expunging the criminal convictions of small-time dealers.

NJ Cops Confiscate Property of the Innocent, These Towns Grabbed the Most

In just five months in 2016, police officers in New Jersey seized $5.5 million from people without having to prove that any were guilty of crimes, according to a new report from the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey.

Christie-Tied Super PAC Spent $7.5Mto Oust Menendez

Integrity NJ, a super PAC with close ties to former Gov. Chris Christie spent $7,464,206 in their unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Could Budget Advisory Board Help Avoid Last-Minute Shortfalls?

Lawmakers are considering a change in how the state forecasts tax collections each year—which is key to determining state spending—in the name of improving fiscal policy.

Sherrill Joins Gun Violence Task Force

Rep.-elect Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) has joined the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

State Will Pay $615K to Father of Man Killed by State Trooper

The State of New Jersey will pay $615,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot to death by a New Jersey State Police trooper.

NJ’s New Plan to Root Out Misbehaving Cops is Badly Flawed, Experts Say

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal was feeling the heat just weeks after taking office.

Bloomfield Police Had a Major Use of Force Problem. Here’s How They Solved It

In a town that once whitewashed use-of-force complaints, a new police management team has scrubbed clean the old “blue wall of silence” and created a culture of transparency.

Phil Murphy Just Shared a Table With Barack Obama as Both Win RFK Award

Gov. Phil Murphy praised his political hero Wednesday night as he and former President Barack Obama were awarded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award in New York City.

NJ Accused of Sexual Innuendo From the Bench

Franklin Township’s municipal court judge is being made to answer for an ambiguous comment he made to a defendant who appeared before him in court.

Scramble for Funds as More Money Allotted Toward Open Space

Interest groups are jockeying over how $155 million will be divided, with some concerned the Blue Acres program, which buys up flood-prone properties, might lose out.

Gold Schnitzer Retiring After 22-Year Run with NJEA

Ginger Gold Schnitzer, director of government relations for the New Jersey Education Association, is retiring after a 22-year career with the organization.

Petition to Recall Rockaway Councilman Jeremy Jedynak Revived

A second attempt to recall Councilman Jeremy Jedynak is underway after a first try this summer was brought to a halt over procedural errors and a shifting political landscape.

NJ Supreme Court OKs Controversial Housing Development in Protected Highlands

A controversial townhouse development slated for an Oakland ridge can be built despite environmental protections that were enacted to protect such land in the New Jersey Highlands under a ruling Thursday by the state Supreme Court.

Editorial: Time’s Up. Get the Minimum Wage Deal Done

The three most powerful men in the state will meet today to determine how to help the least powerful people in the state—people without political influence or economic clout and workers often trapped in menial jobs with stagnant wages, exploitative conditions and crippling debt.

