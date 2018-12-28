NJ Politics Digest: State May Go Paperless

These days a lot of people don’t get paper bank statements or credit card bills mailed to their homes. Now the state might also embrace replacing paper with digital forms. A bill in the state legislature would establish a task force to help put New Jersey government on the path to digital operations.

State Sen. James Beach, a co-sponsor of the legislation, told the Philadelphia Inquirer the move would save money and be environmentally conscious. The task force would study how to mitigate the risks of a paperless system, hardware and software the state would need to implement a paperless approach, cybersecurity needs and which state laws would have to be modified.

If approved, the task force would have a year to study the issue and issue a report.

Quote of the Day: “I was the sponsor of our current minimum wage law and I was not pleased with the minimum wage law that we implemented. But I had to suck it up. That’s what we could get at the time from (then-Gov.) Chris Christie and the Senate,” — Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

Twelve Ways You May Get Screwed in 2019, New Jersey

Happy New Year, New Jersey! Now, brace yourselves.

NJ.com

The Year In Review 2018

New Jersey Politics is the greatest spectator sport ever and, as expected, 2018 didn’t disappoint anyone.

New Jersey Globe

Atlantic City Rail Line to Reopen in Early 2019

New Jersey Transit plans to reopen the Atlantic City Rail Line in early 2019 pending the review and approval of a submission to the Federal Railroad Administration to extend the deadline for the implementation of positive train control to Dec. 31, 2020.

NJBiz

Buying a House and Need Flood Insurance? You’re Out of Luck, Thanks to the Shutdown.

Another casualty of the partial federal government shutdown.

NJ.com

How Many Federal Employees in NJ Aren’t Getting Paid Because of the Shutdown?

Some 6,700 federal employees working in New Jersey are not getting paid this holiday season because of the government shutdown.

NJ.com

‘Fight for $15’: Lieutenant Governor Offers Support for Farm Workers

Many of the proposals on the minimum wage issue include carveouts—provisions that certain sectors or businesses get longer time to meet the elevated wage.

ROI-NJ

Sweeney Ousts Stack, Gill from Judiciary Committee

Senate President Steve Sweeney is reshuffling some Senate committee assignments, removing Brian Stack (D-Union City) and Nia Gill (D-Montclair) from the Judiciary Committee and replacing them with Joseph Lagana (D-Paramus) and Troy Singleton (D-Palmyra).

New Jersey Globe

A Chat With Congressman-Elect Tom Malinowski

The Star-Ledger Editorial Board is interviewing New Jersey’s newest members of Congress, as they prepare to take their seats on Jan. 3rd. Today, we speak with Tom Malinowski of the 7th District.

NJ.com

Mercer Sheriffs Officer Kills Himself at Work

A beloved member of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was found dead on Wednesday after apparently taking his own life.

NJ101.5