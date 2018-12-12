NJ Politics Digest: To Help Commuters, State Turns to the Coast Guard

You’d think that a train full of commuters would take priority when it comes to getting where it needs to be. If you’re in New Jersey, you’d be wrong.

A few of the state’s top officials have written to the U.S. Coast Guard, requesting that it prevent vessels from accessing the Portal Bridge in the Meadowlands during rush hour so transit trains may pass. New Jersey officials made their request to the commandant of the Coast Guard, Adm. Karl Schultz, according to a report at NorthJersey.com.

While Coast Guard regulations prohibit the bridge’s opening from 6 to 10 a.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, maritime traffic can request an opening during a two-hour window in the morning and a 200-minute window in the evening, according to the report. Ship operators must provide at least one hour’s notice.

Amtrak is requesting the Coast Guard extend the rush periods by one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening and require a 24-hour notice for all opening requests, according to the report.

According to the report, 206,000 passengers cross over the bridge daily.

Quote of the Day: “Given the problems posed to commuters by the frequent Portal Bridge malfunctions, we urge you to revise your regulations and eliminate these loopholes,” — A letter from New Jersey officials urging the Coast Guard to prevent vessels from requesting the Portal Bridge’s opening during rush hour.

The Biggest Reason Chris Christie May Not Get Chief of Staff Job

Once again, former Gov. Chris Christie finds himself under consideration for a key role in the administration of President Donald Trump. Previously on the shortlist to become attorney general, Christie is now reportedly in the running to become Trump’s chief of staff following the pending departure of John Kelly.

Warming Up Your Car in Your Driveway? You Could Be Fined

In the winter, part of the sleepy-eyed morning routine is warming up your car in your driveway or parking spot so you don’t shiver all the way to work.

Greystone Re-Accredited, But Staffing, Other Issues Remain

The Joint Commission has re-accredited two state hospitals after New Jersey Department of Health officials addressed compliance issues and invested $4.8 million in the trouble-plagued state psychiatric hospital system.

Ex-Brick School Chief’s Prosecution Can Proceed, Judge Rules

A judge has refused to dismiss a criminal indictment against the former Brick schools superintendent, his daughter and another former school official after a different judge last year threw out most of an earlier indictment charging them in a scheme to get unwarranted special services for the ex-superintendent’s grandson.

Jewish Teacher Sues St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale Alleging Discrimination

Officials at a Catholic high school in Montvale tolerated anti-Semitic behavior and graffiti, including a swastika etched into a chalkboard, directed at a Jewish math teacher and fired him after he complained about it, according to a lawsuit filed by the teacher.

In a Courthouse Reunion, ‘Camden 28’ Defendants Say Battle Against Injustice Must Continue

A public reunion of four members of the Camden 28, the peace activists who plotted to break in and destroy records at the city draft board office in 1971, offered a lively lesson about the turmoil that rocked the nation in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

NJ Lost Amazon to Long Island City; Can It Win Gucci With $14.7M EDA Incentive?

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority on Tuesday approved a $14.7 million Grow New Jersey grant to entice luxury brand Gucci to open a central U.S. customer hub in Jersey City, rather than Long Island City, Queens.

Mayor Pallone Picks LGBTQ Leader for Long Branch Judge

Mayor John Pallone has nominated Luanne M. Peterpaul, a state leader for LGBTQ rights, as the city’s municipal court judge.

Beach Access: Surfers Say Deal’s $1M Neptune Avenue Sale Cuts Off Ocean Access

Beach access advocates claim a plan by borough officials to sell a section of Neptune Avenue to the neighboring homeowner will hurt the public’s ability to reach the ocean.

EmblemHealth to Pay NJ After Personal Data Released

A New York health insurer, EmblemHealth Inc., will pay $100,000 after it disclosed highly confidential information of more than 6,000 New Jersey customers, the state said Monday.

Oliver Says State Won’t Let Atlantic City Mayor’s Legal Problems Detract From Progress

The governor’s administration is not willing to allow negative publicity stemming from the mayor’s personal troubles to overshadow the positive steps being taken to move the city forward.

