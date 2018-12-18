NJ Politics Digest: Transit Agency Beats Critical Deadline

After a year of commuter complaints and critical attention in the media, Gov. Phil Murphy and the leaders of NJ Transit were able to take a victory lap Monday after announcing the beleaguered agency has beaten a federal deadline in the push to install the mandated positive train control braking system.

The agency has installed the system in 282 locomotives, cab cars and wayside installations along 326 miles of track, according to a report on NJ101.5.

Meeting the deadline will allow NJ Transit to apply for permission to have PTC fully operational by the end of 2020, according to the report. There are still 158 locomotives and cab cars that still need to have the system installed. NJ Transit will also be testing its current installations through the end of the year.

During an event announcing the news, Murphy took a couple swipes at the administration of former Governor Chris Christie, who Murphy said let the agency fall behind schedule on the work. Because of that, NJ Transit had to scramble to meet the deadline, pulling cars from service, which contributed in part to this year’s many problems and delays.

Some transportation experts have claimed that the braking system could have prevented a deadly 2016 train crash in Hoboken.

Quote of the Day: “The pillars of our democracy are crumbling.” — Uyen “Winn” Khuong, executive director of Action Together New Jersey, on the now-dead proposal by state Democrats to change the redistricting process.

Long-Awaited NJ Transit Reform Bill Sent to Gov. Phil Murphy for Final Approval

More than two years since a fatal commuter train crash in Hoboken prompted lawmakers to investigate systemic problems at New Jersey Transit, the Legislature voted unanimously on Monday to send Gov. Phil Murphy a bill to overhaul operations at the troubled agency.

The Record

Top Murphy Aides Set to Testify About Alvarez Rape Allegation

Four top aides to Gov. Phil Murphy are scheduled to testify Tuesday before the legislative committee investigating the hiring of Al Alvarez, a former campaign staffer who was given a state job despite facing a serious sexual assault allegation.

Politico

Homelessness Rises in NJ More Than Most Other States

The high cost of housing in New Jersey contributed to a 10.1 percent increase in homelessness this year, the sixth biggest increase in the country.

NJ.com

NJ Dems Want to Raise Tax on Jet Fuel to Fund PATH, but Airlines Hope the Idea Crashes and Burns

A bill aimed at closing a jet fuel tax loophole is moving through the state assembly, with legislators hopeful it could create revenue for a long-awaited PATH extension.

NJ.com

Gov. Phil Murphy Signs School Bus Safety Bills Prompted by Deadly Paramus Crash

On Monday Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law four bills designed to raise safety standards for school buses and operators in the wake of a deadly school bus crash on Route 80 in May that resulted in the deaths of a fifth-grader and a teacher.

The Record

Stile: How Fierce Outcry Stopped the Redistricting Controversy and Saved NJ From Embarrassment

In explaining the abrupt cancellation of Monday’s controversial vote to overhaul legislative redistricting, Senate President Stephen Sweeney said more time and input were needed.

The Record

Progressive Activists Look for Seats on Redistricting Commission

Now that Senate and Assembly leaders have backed off their plans for a constitutional amendment to change the way legislative districts are drawn, Gov. Phil Murphy will need to decide if he wants to give grassroots progressive organizations seats at the table as members of the Legislative Apportionment Commission.

New Jersey Globe

NJ’s Monthly Welfare Check Has Not Risen Since Ronald Reagan Was President. That’s About to Change.

Struggling New Jersey families who rely on welfare assistance will see a 10 percent increase in monthly payments thanks to a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Monday.

NJ.com

Hundreds Rally, Want Driver Licenses for Undocumented

Phil Murphy ran on legalized marijuana and a $15 minimum wage—and neither has happened in his first year as governor.

NJ101.5

NJ Marijuana Legalization: Cops Lack Tools to Police Stoned Driving

John Zebrowksi is a police chief who’s trying to sound the alarm as New Jersey lurches closer to legalizing recreational marijuana.

Asbury Park Press

Six NJ Businesses Approved to Open Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Six New Jersey businesses Monday were selected to apply for state permits to grow and sell medical marijuana, doubling the number of dispensaries in the state, officials said.

The Record

Murphy Moves to Fight Climate Change

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration on Monday announced a formal plan to put New Jersey back into a regional pact to fight climate change—a move that’s expected to cost the state’s ratepayers an extra dollar a month.

NJ.com

Murphy’s First Year Ending With a Whimper

Phil Murphy is wrapping up his first year as New Jersey Governor, and he has little to show for it.

NJ101.5

Trump’s Former Maid Asks for Asylum to After Admitting She’s Undocumented

The undocumented immigrant who went public with her story about making President Donald Trump’s bed and doing his laundry while working at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster is asking an immigration court for asylum to let her stay in the country.

NJ.com

Bipartisan Bid to Help Small Businesses Avoid Trump Tax Hit

Lawmakers rushed into action earlier this year to help New Jersey homeowners deal with the loss of the federal SALT write-off and now they’re turning their attention to assisting the state’s small-business owners.

NJSpotlight

Gun Violence Bills Look to Help Victims Fast

Aiming to save lives and money, a package of bills introduced in the New Jersey Legislature creates a system that supporters hope would put an end to a “revolving door” of gunshot injuries at hospitals throughout the Garden State.

NJ101.5

CRDA to Vote on Miss America Fund

A resolution to change the source of funding to pay for the 2019 Miss America Competition will be voted on during the Casino Reinvestment Development Authorities’ last meeting of 2018.

Press of Atlantic City

Holland Tunnel Wreaths to Be Moved After Complaints

The wreaths at the New York City-bound entrance of the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City will be moved, officials said Monday.

The Record

NJ Church Building to Be Converted Into Harriet Tubman Museum

Officials have announced plans to convert a New Jersey church building into a Harriet Tubman museum.

Associated Press

Hoboken Mayor, Councilman at Odds Over Mayor’s Staff

The year started with Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Councilman Mike DeFusco at each other’s throats and it looks like it will end that way, too.

Jersey Journal