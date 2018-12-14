The Most Powerful Fashion PR Firms of 2018

Even in the Instagram age, PR’s a critical piece of the fashion story—after all, someone’s got to reach those supposed influencers, get product to celebs, hit up stylists and place stories focusing on where a designer gets his mustache trimmed. And of course there’s involvement in creative decisions, runway shows and brand management. Here are our choices for 2018’s notable fashion PR firms (KCD also appears in this year’s PR Power 50).

Speaking of that, definitely spend some time with the PR Power 50, our yearly effort (which takes, pretty much, the entire year to put together) honoring the 50 PR firms that we feel have made the biggest, most exciting moves over the course of 2018.

If there’s an outfit you can’t afford, chances are KCD represents its creator: Rick Owens, Maison Margiela and Alexander Wang are just the tip of its roster, along with big shots like Apple, Farfetch, and Vogue. KCD’s also the exclusive agency for the Annual MET Costume Institute Red Carpet, possibly the most high-profile runway on the planet. Read more about KCD in this year’s PR Power 50

Been reading a lot about sustainable-luxe brand Naadam? That’s JBC’s work. They also rep disruptor-y fashion clients Alala, stylish workwear brand Argent, Cuyana, maternity-chic mavens Hatch, affordable-custom maker Zozo, and more.

Nate Hinton left the jumbo jet that is PR Consulting Group to fly solo and clients followed, like 2018 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund winner Kerby Jean-Raymond of white-hot label Pyer Moss. Bonus: Reportedly, it was Hinton’s idea to embroider “Every [n-word] is a Star” on Issa Rae’s much-photographed Pyer Moss belt at the CFDAs.

We’re not fashionable enough to get calls returned by Pierre Rougier’s mammoth fashion firm, but we do know they represent everyone from Dries to Narciso to Calvin to Raf—no last names needed. The agency made unwanted headlines this year when new tenant Disney booted it from its longtime Hudson Square HQ; PRCG grabbed 20,000 square feet near the Seaport instead.

If you saw coverage of shoe brand Fluevog this year, including a colossal NYT Styles piece that made it seem like the hippest brand in creation, you know why Joe Chang and Matt Cohen’s shop is on this list. They’re also managed product and media-placement coups for clients like Le Specs sunglasses, Radley bags and Hygge watches.

When sister-power brand Rodarte announced its return to the New York runway, they thanked Black Frame founder Brian Phillips on Instagram. That’s the level of intimacy—and juice—Phillips has with cooler-than-thou clients like Eckhaus Latta, Helmut Lang, Opening Ceremony and Visionaire.

2018 was indeed a busy year for this insider’s-insider firm. The Independents, the global partnership the firm Otto created last fall with Shanghai-based K2, just hooked up with Dubai “luxury communications and events” outfit The Qode for more Middle East muscle. Former model Otto remains one of the industry’s most sought-after strategists, and from eight global offices she counsels clients like Marni, Jil Sander, upstarts SemSem, Valentino and Peter Dundas. Bonus: Otto herself gets as much media coverage as her clients, holding court on what to wear, who to know, and where to go.