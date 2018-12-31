Carrie Fisher’s Brother Says He’s ‘Thrilled’ With Previews of Leia in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

As we’ve discussed in great detail previously, this is our first December without a new Star Wars film since 2014. Given the audible uproar surrounding last year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the underwhelming Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the ongoing toxicity surrounding the franchise, fans could really use some good news concerning their favorite galaxy far, far away. So for those that are understandably worried about how Leia Organa will be handled in 2019’s Episode IX following the tragic passing of Carrie Fisher, we hope this assuages your fears just a bit.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, revealed that he and his family have seen some of the scenes director J.J. Abrams will be using to integrate Leia into the story, and have given their stamp of approval.

“There’s a lot of minutes of footage. I don’t mean just outtakes,” he said. “This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline. That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick. It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday.”

“We’re not allowed to talk about the details of anything, but we’re thrilled at what’s been done.”

Abrams will be using footage that did not make it into the final cut in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi to give Leia a presence in Episode IX. The character was rumored to have a definitive role to play in the final story arc of her son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), in the trilogy-capping conclusion before Fisher passed away.

This past Thursday marked the two-year anniversary since her death. Friends, family, co-stars and fans took to social media to honor the late actress. Mark Hamill, who plays the iconic Luke Skywalker, paid tribute to his on-screen sister in a way the sardonic and hilarious Fisher would have likely appreciated.

It makes me so happy to know how overwhelmed & touched she would be by the worldwide outpouring of love & affection for her today… ❤️#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever #KeepMovingThingsAreBoundToBeImproving pic.twitter.com/JdAMjWwtPl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2018

Really, who wouldn’t want to be dressed as the Virgin Mary while flipping the bird and holding their dog?

Star Wars: Episode IX will arrive in theaters on December 20, 2019.