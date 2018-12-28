The Best Twitter Threads of 2018

That guy from The Matrix said it best: “Human beings are a disease.” True! This year offered plenty of evidence, particularly on Twitter. But for every 100,000 debased retweets and comment threads that make you wonder how it all went so wrong for us as a civilization, there’s one or two that make you want to pat us on the back. Here are a few of the 2018 Twitter threads that were funny enough to keep the universe at bay, even if only for a few moments.

What’s the stupidest thing you’ve ever said to a celebrity?

Simple execution, incredible payoff. Every one of us who’s come into contact with a famous person has probably said something dorky out of nervousness. For example, I once got too stoned before a Zadie Smith book signing and asked for her signature on Children of the Frost by Jack London, a novel she obviously did not write (I thought that Jack London was British, like Zadie). The thread in and of itself is glorious (please don’t forget to watch the accompanying video of the moment in question) but the best material related to this tweet can be found when you search for the manual retweets. Observe:

i once told gaga she looked like MARY antoinette (i meant marie) pic.twitter.com/gs6KcSWjRm — rαch ❄ (@rachyymarshall) November 8, 2018

After already spending like 4 hours in Taylor Swift’s house I asked her if she was a hologram https://t.co/nhroDVk9TZ — Megan 🍩 (@hologramswift) November 8, 2018

Matt Damon asked if I was okay as I struggled to put my suitcase in the overhead compartment (he and his whole family were seated around me) I said “I’m just trying really hard not to accidentally hit one of your kids in the face” https://t.co/xtFRIdRXxr — Paaaaige!?!! Omg (@heyypay) November 8, 2018

Do DMs count?

If so, I once mistakenly DMed Rihanna tips on folding laundry… Needless to say I was left on read… https://t.co/gtTXsHyaDk — Varini🐍⛰ (@Varini_13) November 8, 2018

“Co-worker got his lunch stolen and they’ve agreed to let him watch the security camera tape. This is the most excited I’ve ever been at any job ever. Ever.”

The greatness of this thread taps into a deeply primal desire everyone who’s ever worked in an office will recognize: the desire to see your least favorite coworker get what’s coming to them. Whether it’s the lady who always steals your stapler or the boss who insists on wearing flip flops in winter, you’ve fantasized about the target of your vitriol getting called out over and over again. In this thread, that’s exactly what happens (but not without a few hysterical plot twists).

The lunch in question was shrimp fried rice which means this escalates from a misdemeanor to felony no doubt — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

This is real. This is happening. We know who did it but we don’t know why. It’s a post production company so we’re in fact open today. She’s been sitting 3ft from me this whole time — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

She took the fried rice from me with a big smile on her face. She’s eating it and loving it. This is utter ruthlessness — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

Describe yourself like a male author would.

Women have always been funnier than men and that is simply a fact.

new twitter challenge: describe yourself like a male author would — Whitmas Eve in the Drunk Tank (@whitneyarner) April 1, 2018

She caught my eye in a peripheral sort of way; just enough that I noticed her form in the background. Upon inspection, her tight frown and standoffish demeanor invited me to skate my eyes away from her in discomfort. Moments later, she was completely erased from my memory. — 𝙰𝚕𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚊 𝙼𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚎 𝙱𝚛𝚞𝚌𝚎 (@aliciamestre) April 1, 2018

"Her hair was the color of sunshine, and her eyes were as dark as her soul. She was small, but what she lacked in height she made up for in the cleavage that dipped beneath her button-up flannel. She was a lesbian, of course, but maybe I could change her mind." — Laila Winters. (@LailaWinters) April 1, 2018

The Flat Earth Society rejects YouTube star Logan Paul

When the most unreasonable people on Earth (which is round) want absolutely nothing to do with you, maybe it’s time to re-examine your priorities and consider logging off forever and perhaps moving to the woods to live a modest existence among the bears and squirrels?

This announcement came as a surprise to most, given a complete lack of Logan's prior interest in the subject, and the nature of the content he usually produces. Understandably, this has raised a number of questions from the general public, and we have been approached to comment. — Flat Earth Society (@FlatEarthOrg) November 18, 2018

As of the time of publishing this statement, TFES has not been in contact with Logan Paul, and we have no intention of offering him membership or otherwise affiliating with him. Claims that Logan Paul is a member of TFES or that he may be considered for membership are untrue. — Flat Earth Society (@FlatEarthOrg) November 18, 2018

The Most Expensive Twitter Joke of All Time?

Perhaps the most iconic blunder of the year: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s attempt to impress his girlfriend, Grimes, by making a statement about his company that would lead to him being sued and eventually stepping down as chairman of said company. Also, Musk cried on TV about it.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

My hope is *all* current investors remain with Tesla even if we’re private. Would create special purpose fund enabling anyone to stay with Tesla. Already do this with Fidelity’s SpaceX investment. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Absolutely. Am super appreciative of Tesla shareholders. Will ensure their prosperity in any scenario. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Whats the update on this?? purchased 500 $TSLA stocks at 360 $ soon after your tweet.. hoping you will repurchase at 420..

Now don't know what to do.. please help me … #ElonMusk #Tesla @QTRResearch — Vikalp (@vikalpjain007) September 8, 2018

Am considering taking #Dogecoin private at $420. Funding secured. — Shibatoshi Dogomoto 🐕 (@CEOofDogecoin) August 8, 2018

Elon Musk—while fighting off tears—says that Tesla can't review his tweets because of "the First Amendment" and that he does not respect the Securities and Exchange Commission, which fined him and Tesla $40 million earlier this year.pic.twitter.com/hNH2UK6TmI — jordan (@JordanUhl) December 10, 2018

The Twitter Thread to End All Twitter Threads that Doubles As a Christmas Movie

The wonderful Cole Escola is a comedian, writer and truly excellent actor whose sketches and bits have landed him in the press before, but his Twitter thread about the inherent narcissism, insecurity and mild mania necessary to rattle off a Twitter thread on any subject is by far the funniest content of the year. It’s a meta-commentary on threads in the form of a thread; huzzah!

If you know me, you know I don't like broadcasting details about my personal life on this website, but I have been getting asked why I'm not doing Christmas this year so I just wanna put this whole mess to bed. First of all, I don't agree with gay marriage… (1 of 4,625) — Cole Escola (@ColeEscola) November 22, 2018

…cost me $7,000. I had to put it on two separate credit cards! It wasn't 'til I got to my car that I realized "that's way too expensive for one onion." But I didn't have time. Amanda Seyfried was begging to change my diaper… (1,001 of 4,625) — Cole Escola (@ColeEscola) November 22, 2018

…I felt a *very* cold finger on my cheek and I turned around and I said, "Grandma?" and she goes, "Surprise, I'm alive and I work at Sears!" I said, "okay"… (3,047 of 4,625) — Cole Escola (@ColeEscola) November 22, 2018