Over Dull, Regular Yurts? Try Veuve Clicquot’s Park City Champagne Yurt

The Sundance Film Festival is still more than a month away, but with ski season officially upon us, Park City is already abuzz. The best part of hitting the slopes (besides actually hitting the slopes)? The beloved après-ski tradition.

Luxury resort Montage Deer Valley will once again take the concept of après-ski to a whole new level when its Veuve Clicquot Champagne Après Ski Lounge opens on December 15.

The yurt-style party den is located right at the base of the Park City ski slope, and its signature Veuve Clicquot yellow makes it impossible to miss. As expected, the menu involves more than your typical hot toddies and hot chocolate, instead offering buckets and buckets of bubbly. Guests can choose from the brand’s Yellow Label or rosé, or they can go all out and pop open one of Veuve’s vintages.

The yurt’s gourmet nibbles are designed to perfectly complement the champagne, but if fancy bites like caviar and smoked fish aren’t your thing, you’ll also find staples like cheese and charcuterie, plus black truffle popcorn and homemade barbecue chips.

Ski bunny fave Gorsuch designed the wood-paneled lounge’s furniture—including oversize leather and flannel-upholstered armchairs—and guests can snuggle up under fur blankets by its cozy fireplaces. And just in case you forget where you are, there are plenty of branded Veuve Clicquot pillows to remind you.

This is Montage Deer Valley’s fourth year partnering with Veuve on the very necessary yurt, and the good news is that you don’t have to be a guest at the Montage to live your best après-ski life. Anyone can stop by for a toast, as long as you make it to the Utah resort town before the pop-up closes on April 7.