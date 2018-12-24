‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Star Gal Gadot Has a Major Update on Her Hotly Anticipated Sequel

There are literally dozens of superhero movies arriving in the next few years—we should know, we counted them all. But even while Aquaman swims into multiplexes and fans gear up for Marvel’s massive Avengers: Endgame, one of the most hotly anticipated comic book blockbusters is the sequel to 2017’s juggernaut Wonder Woman.

The first movie, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, emerged as a touchstone for female representation in franchise filmmaking. It became a cultural moment that was further embraced by audiences thanks to Wonder Woman‘s crowd-pleasing humor, inspiring action sequences and generous heart. The movie soared to $412 million domestic—easily the DC Universe’s biggest North American gross and even greater than many Marvel blockbusters—and nearly $822 million worldwide.

As such, fans are eager for Wonder Woman 1984, which will move the story from World War I to, you guessed it, the 1980s. Diana will square off against Cheetah (Kristin Wiig), a villainess who possesses superhuman abilities. Pine’s Steve Trevor will also somehow return despite dying in the first film. Though its release date was moved from November 2019 to June 2020, we just got one step closer to it becoming a reality, as Gadot confirmed on Instagram that she and the cast have wrapped filming.

“We did it. Again!!” Gadot wrote. “And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.”

She continued: “Couldn’t ask for better partners on this.. I’m so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you!”

Gado went on to describe shooting as “demanding” and “challenging” (so expect even more kick-ass action sequences) but expressed her love for her alter ego and her legion of followers. “I love this character,” she wrote. “And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day. I’m so happy and excited, can’t wait to share it with you in 2020! ❤️ Gal”

Wonder Woman 1984 hits cinemas June 5, 2020.