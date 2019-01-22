Alice + Olivia and SteamLine’s New Luggage Collab Is a Vintage Lover’s Dream

By
Courtesy Alice + Olivia x SteamLine Luggage

Get ready for the Alice + Olivia x SteamLine collab you never knew you needed. Courtesy Alice + Olivia x SteamLine Luggage

Alice + Olivia already unveiled an incredibly stylish collaboration a few months ago, when the Stacey Bendet–led brand released a special collection featuring Keith Haring’s classic artwork. Now, it is venturing into fashionable suitcase territory with its new limited-edition line with SteamLine Luggage.

Combining staples of both labels, the three-piece capsule collection boasts A + O’s signature StaceFace motif of black sunglasses and bright red lips emblazoned on SteamLine’s vintage-inspired, handcrafted leather bags.

Subscribe to Observer’s Travel Newsletter

Courtesy Alice + Olivia x SteamLine Luggage

The capsule collection is composed of three pieces. Courtesy Alice + Olivia x SteamLine Luggage

“As a brand, we are always looking for opportunities to inspire our customers to travel beautifully,” SteamLine’s founder, Sara Banks, told Observer. “We adore Alice + Olivia’s signature StaceFace and thought it was the perfect way to create a collaboration that is both chic and fun.”

The collaboration’s highlight is a very cute hat box ($450), which might not seem like the most practical of items until you consider that it can hold a lot more than just your standard chapeaux—it’s actually ideal for all those sundries that normally just jingle around in your suitcase. Plus, when you’re not in transit, it’ll make a nice addition to your home decor.

The entire collection is stackable. Courtesy Alice + Olivia x SteamLine Luggage

That’s also true for the other two pieces in the collection: a vanity bag ($456), which is a smaller square bag for all your personal en-route essentials, and a carry-on ($895), which comes with a TSA-approved lock. Both feature Alice + Olivia’s trademark black-and-white striped lining, shiny gold-accent buckles and black leather straps.

Alice + Olivia’s signature stripes line the luggage. Courtesy Alice + Olivia x SteamLine Luggage

The collection will officially launch the first week of February, but the pieces are available for preorder online, and the entire collab will be in stock at Alice + Olivia stores as well as at Aliceandolivia.com and Steamlineluggage.com.

Alice + Olivia and SteamLine’s New Luggage Collab Is a Vintage Lover’s Dream
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, Travel, tsa, Alice + Olivia, Stacey Bendet, Fashion Collaborations, luggage, luxury luggage