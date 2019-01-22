Alice + Olivia and SteamLine’s New Luggage Collab Is a Vintage Lover’s Dream

Alice + Olivia already unveiled an incredibly stylish collaboration a few months ago, when the Stacey Bendet–led brand released a special collection featuring Keith Haring’s classic artwork. Now, it is venturing into fashionable suitcase territory with its new limited-edition line with SteamLine Luggage.

Combining staples of both labels, the three-piece capsule collection boasts A + O’s signature StaceFace motif of black sunglasses and bright red lips emblazoned on SteamLine’s vintage-inspired, handcrafted leather bags.

“As a brand, we are always looking for opportunities to inspire our customers to travel beautifully,” SteamLine’s founder, Sara Banks, told Observer. “We adore Alice + Olivia’s signature StaceFace and thought it was the perfect way to create a collaboration that is both chic and fun.”

The collaboration’s highlight is a very cute hat box ($450), which might not seem like the most practical of items until you consider that it can hold a lot more than just your standard chapeaux—it’s actually ideal for all those sundries that normally just jingle around in your suitcase. Plus, when you’re not in transit, it’ll make a nice addition to your home decor.

That’s also true for the other two pieces in the collection: a vanity bag ($456), which is a smaller square bag for all your personal en-route essentials, and a carry-on ($895), which comes with a TSA-approved lock. Both feature Alice + Olivia’s trademark black-and-white striped lining, shiny gold-accent buckles and black leather straps.

The collection will officially launch the first week of February, but the pieces are available for preorder online, and the entire collab will be in stock at Alice + Olivia stores as well as at Aliceandolivia.com and Steamlineluggage.com.