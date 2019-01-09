Did Samuel L. Jackson Reveal a Big ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler?

We’ve spent a lot of time pondering just how Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will tie into Avengers: Endgame and the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now we may have a clue thanks to Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson. While speaking to Mashable, Jackson discussed the extent of the superheroine’s powers.

“I mean, [the Avengers are] up against some really, really tough odds right now, we saw throughout Infinity War,” Jackson said. “So now we know we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos, and at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel.”

[Record scratches.]

This is the first we’ve heard that the MCU’s Captain Marvel can time-travel. Though that nifty ability is present elsewhere in the franchise’s continuity, it could prove crucial to Avengers: Endgame and beyond.

Warning: The following contains potential spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Thanks to leaked set details, we know that the fourth Avengers flick will revisit key moments from the past MCU films, such as the Battle of New York from 2012’s The Avengers. Initially, many assumed this would be possible through Doctor Strange and the Time Stone. Though the Sorcerer Supreme may be responsible for Thanos’ eventual defeat, another theory has emerged that is equally convincing.

After having spent 30 years in the Quantum Realm, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) warns Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) not to get trapped in a time vortex before he heads into the micro verse during the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel doesn’t just toss away lines like this. Since that reveal, many believe that Ant-Man will be the one to ride the temporal roller coaster to different periods.

But if Captain Marvel draws her power from the Quantum Realm, it could easily enable her to travel through time or at least traverse the different dimensions that separate certain realities. This might also help explain why she hasn’t aged from the time of her solo movie, which takes place in the 1990s, up until Endgame, which is more or less in the present day. Perhaps she is the one who attempts to warn the Avengers at an earlier date, rescuing Scott from the Quantum Realm in the process. This could also explain one of the fan-favorite theories regarding Captain America’s conclusion and allow the Russo Brothers to retcon certain MCU details.

We’ll find out more once Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8 and Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26.