Diptyque Just Released the Most Romantic Scent of the Season

It’s not even February yet, but Diptyque already owns Valentine’s Day with its latest line of romantic scents. The French fragrance house just released its limited-edition Roses Collection, and it’s all about the dreamy bloom.

While you might be thinking that roses on February 14 are about as original as florals for spring (groundbreaking!), Diptyque is offering a bright twist on its always popular classic, Roses.

The collection, priced between $38 and $100 and available through February, focuses on two specific rose scents often used in fragrances—the Centifolia rose and Damask rose—and includes candles, drawer liners, perfume, hair mist, a wax oval, face oil and lotions.

French illustrator Jeanne Detallante, who previously designed the much-loved Paris candle for the brand, is the woman behind the vibrant, Pop Art aesthetic, for which she used deep purples, pinks and oranges, with many a rose-y motif, of course.

The two $72 candles stand out the most. The Centifolia (also known as the May rose) marks the first time a fragrance house has made a votive exclusively dedicated to this particular rose. It offers a delicate, understated scent that’s fresh and a tad spicy, and it comes encased in a deep violet vessel emblazoned with an electric pink floral design.

Then there’s the more intense Damascena (Damask) rose. It’s also a familiar scent—the most commonly used bloom in creating rose fragrances—but for this very special occasion, it’s encased in a hot pink glass vessel with orange details.

So even if you don’t have intimate, couple-y Valentine’s Day plans, why not treat yourself to one of these lovely bouquets? It’s the perfect way to celebrate yourself and breathe new life into your home—and you don’t even need to worry about watering it.