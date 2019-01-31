Elon Musk’s Busy Week Includes Buying in Bel Air and Selling in Brentwood

Somewhere in Elon Musk’s jam-packed schedule—which includes his attempts to colonize Mars, an epic Azealia Banks feud that now involves subpoenas for both the rapper and Musk’s ex Grimes, and journeys around the world in his private plane—the SpaceX and Tesla founder has found time to make some real estate moves in Los Angeles.

Musk is a longtime fan of a very specific area in Bel Air, where he owns no less than five homes on the same hillside. Actually, make that six, as he’s now purchased another property across the street from his compound. According to Yolanda’s Little Black Book, Musk doled out $6.4 million for the two-story house, which was never publicly listed. As such, we don’t know much about the interiors of the four-bedroom, five-bathroom pad, nor why Musk could possibly need yet another home in the same spot.

But that’s not Musk’s only real estate venture so far this year. As Yolanda’s Little Black Book first spotted, he is also shedding one of his homes—a property he owns in Brentwood that he likely never actually occupied.

The tech billionaire reportedly bought the 3,000-square-foot Brentwood abode in an all-cash, $3.7 million deal back in 2014 for his ex Talulah Riley after they divorced for the first time. Once they remarried, she moved back to the Bel Air compound, but after they split again in 2016, Riley apparently didn’t return to the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom abode.

It’s unclear who’s been living in the midcentury-style property since then, but regardless, Musk has decided it’s time to part ways with it, and it’s now on the market for $4.5 million.

The house features floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. It has a fireplace surrounded by a brick wall in the living room and a kitchen outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, white countertops and an island. Its sliding doors lead out to a private backyard with lounging areas as well as a saltwater pool and spa, per the listing shared by Hilton & Hyland brokers Andrew Buss and David Kramer.

While the house is perfectly nice, it makes sense that Musk doesn’t need it anymore. But in the off chance he can’t get rid of it, he could always tear it down and use it to store all his Teslas.