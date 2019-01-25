‘The Fast and the Furious’ Is Getting a Female-Led Spin-Off, and It Sounds Badass

Universal Pictures is one of the top-performing studios at the box office year in and year out, and they do it all without the help of a comic book superhero property. Instead, the studio relies on the Jurassic World series and the ever-sprawling Fast and the Furious franchise to bring in the big bucks.

In terms of the latter, Universal is expanding the F&F world with a spin-off centered around Dwayne Johnson’s super cop Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s international criminal Deckard Shaw, appropriately titled Hobbs and Shaw (remember when these movies were just about street racing and petty larceny?). A ninth Fast and the Furious movie is also slated to hit theaters next year. But apparently, that’s not it.

Vin Diesel seems to have confirmed on Instagram this week that a female-led spin-off, originally pitched in 2017, is in development.

“As you know, there are three new spin offs that We have promised Universal,” Diesel wrote. “Well this week we heard a pitch for the Fast female protagonist driven spinoff I created in 2017, and you can tell by the smile on Samantha’s [Vincent, Vin’s sister] face it was VERY exciting. Shout out to Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Welcome to the Fast FAMILY…”

OK, Universal, we have two very simple requests: First, bring back Gal Gadot’s Gisele somehow. Second, figure out a way to add Gina Rodriguez to this movie. Boom, blockbuster.

Perlman co-wrote Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel (which Robertson-Dworet also co-wrote), Detective Pikachu and the upcoming Black Widow solo movie. Beer wrote last summer’s Netflix rom-com hit Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and is also behind the anticipated YA adaptation Chaos Walking, starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. Robertson-Dworet also had a hand in last year’s Tomb Raider reboot and is slated to co-write 2021’s Dungeons & Dragons and Hasbro’s M.A.S.K. adaptation. Between the three of them, they have a ton of tentpole franchise experience, so we expect this project to be pretty badass.