Kit Harington Thinks ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Could ‘Change TV’

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who plays the heroic know-nothing bastard Jon Snow, is eternally grateful to HBO and the series for giving him a career. He doesn’t like Jon Snow as much as we do and he’s, rather understandably, happy GoT is ending (as he’s mentioned numerous times), but that doesn’t mean he isn’t eagerly awaiting its final episodes. This is the most popular television show in the entire world, after all.

In a recent appearance on BBC Radio’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Harington admitted that he’s “not happy, but very satisfied” with the conclusion of Game of Thrones. That seems to fit with what A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, who wrote the books on which the show is based, has said previously when he teased a “bittersweet” ending to the tale. Harington also expressed his hopes for GoT‘s lasting impact on the television landscape.

“I’m so excited for people to see it,” Harington said. “I think it’s going to be extraordinary; hopefully it’ll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might.”

The recently released teaser for GoT‘s final season was chock-full of thematic clues of what’s to come in the blockbuster’s last few episodes. More concretely, we know that Season 8 will feature the most ambitious action sequence ever attempted on television. In terms of legacy, Game of Thrones will go down in history as the series that truly expanded the scope, scale and capabilities of its medium both logistically and narratively. Harington’s desire to see the final season change small-screen storytelling is entirely possible given the show’s track record in doing just that.

And now that it’s all over, he seems to have softened a bit on his previous stance regarding the grueling nature of creating this sprawling world.

“It’s like when you finish a book, you’re not happy it’s over, are you? You don’t finish a good book and say, ‘I’m happy I finished that,'” Harington said. “But you have this grief that it’s over, and it’s the exact same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there’s always this bit of you that’s like, ‘Oh.’ There’s this loss around it.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres April 14 on HBO.