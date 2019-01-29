George Papadopoulos Joins Medical Marijuana Startup After Political Exile

George Papadopoulos announced plans on Tuesday to join the board of advisors for a medical marijuana startup.

“Very excited to join the Board of Advisors of C3 International, inc.,” wrote the former Trump aide on Twitter.

When reached by Observer, Papadopoulos said he was first attracted to C3’s “Idrasil” pill—which describes itself as a “holistic alternative to addictive opiates and life threatening narcotics” on its website. The tablet mixes a propriety concentrated cannabis extract with other additives.

“It’s a relatively new industry,” Papadopoulos told Observer. “I will be helping with policy and shaping a marketing strategy for the product.”

Very excited to join the Board of Advisors of C3 International, inc. @idrasilpill is a revolutionary product that will assist in weaning Americans off the deleterious opioid epidemic that is affecting thousands, and killing hundreds, of Americans every single day. New thinking. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) January 29, 2019

Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to federal investigators examining the question of Russian collusion. After serving time in December, he announced publication of his debut tell-all, Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump. The book will recall his days on the Trump campaign and interactions with shadowy foreign intelligence operatives.

A representative for C3 International did not immediately respond to Observer’s request for comment.