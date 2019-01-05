Kim and Kanye Are Getting a New Baby—And a New Closet

It’s barely January, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are already owning 2019. Well, they’re at least about to own a sleek new Miami condo, which the pair is set to close later this month. However, the far bigger news for Kimye is that they’re reportedly expecting their fourth child.

Kardashian and West plan to use a surrogate, according to the Kardashian encyclopedia E! News, just as they did for their youngest daughter, Chicago (the reality star suffers from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening condition). The newest addition to the Kardashian-West family is believed to be a boy, and he’s due around May 2019.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

That means they might need to do some renovations for the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom condo at Faena House. Somehow, we don’t see anyone in the family sharing a bedroom.

Kardashian and West paid $14 million for the 4,730-square-foot condo, Page Six reports, and that’s a decent discount given that the unit is currently listed for $15.5 million.

The oceanfront pad features a custom Molteni kitchen with Venetian terrazzo floors, Miele appliances and a white island—it’s all very minimalist (you know, like the couple themselves). There’s an adjacent dining room, a massive wraparound terrace with views of the water and a very large custom closet in the master suite—which, frankly, we can’t imagine will be big enough to suit all of Kimye’s sartorial needs.

Still, it’s unlikely the couple will move right into this apartment, at least considering their past home history. Kardashian and West are more long-term renovation types, and most of their houses have been stripped down to aggressively minimalist and beige interiors.

Not that their endless redesigns haven’t been worth the time and money. Kardashian and West spent a staggering $20 million on their Calabasas compound, then invested another $20 million in renovations, and now the mansion is reportedly valued at a hefty $60 million (it also served as the locale of the most recent Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas party).

The couple haven’t officially confirmed that they’re expecting their fourth child or adding another property to their real estate portfolio, but something tells us we’ll be hearing about all of it in the upcoming 16th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.