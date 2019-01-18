Kylie Jenner Took Stormi’s Birthday Celebrations to a Peak Kardashian Level

The Kardashian-Jenner family isn’t exactly known for their low-key celebrations, and their children’s birthdays are no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s daughters, Chicago and Stormi Webster, have birthdays that are less than a month apart, and the reality stars did not hold back on the presents this year.

Kim and Kanye West rang in Chicago’s first birthday (she turned 1 on January 15) with a family fete at their Hidden Hills mansion, but it was Kourtney Kardashian who presented her niece with the best gift of all—a mini Mercedes G-Wagon, which is like a rite of passage for the Kardashians. And it’s not just any old toy car. This one is a custom neon yellow one, which perfectly matches Kim’s own real-life neon yellow Mercedes G-Wagon, because coordination is key.

Perhaps Kourtney was inspired by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, and her already impressive car collection—Kylie previously posted snaps of Stormi’s two toy cars, which include a mini Lamborghini plastered with the Louis Vuitton logo and a bright red Ferrari. (No one ever accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew of being understated.)

When it came time to start thinking about Stormi’s first birthday (which is February 1), Kylie was about 10 steps ahead of everyone. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul told her Instagram followers she was already wrapping birthday presents for her daughter at the beginning of the year, and now she’s in full-on party mode on a tropical mother-daughter vacation.

Like the true reality star she is, Kylie documented the trip on Instagram, posting a very enviable video of her beachfront villa, which has a massive pool and a surplus of palm trees and sunset views. Stormi, too, is creating peak Instagram content—Kylie posted a photo of her daughter in a white sundress with her little footprints in the sand on the beach.

Kylie’s also busy with her Instagram Stories, including one of her daughter walking through the sand with the caption “Let the birthday adventures begin,” along with a few snaps of Kylie and Stormi together. They’re even twinning in lime green bathing suits.

We’re not entirely certain where, exactly, Kylie and Stormi headed for their beach getaway, but it looks like a Caribbean locale—it could be Amanyara in Turks & Caicos, where Kylie has vacationed in the past. Actually, the lip kit connoisseur already brought Stormi to the resort back in May to celebrate Travis Scott’s birthday, so this could be Stormi’s second time at the five-star hotel.

Surely, Kylie will keep updating her Instagram for her millions of followers. She recently lost her record for the most-liked Instagram post to an egg, but this little b-day excursion could put her back in the game.