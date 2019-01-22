Here’s What Michael Cohen’s Testimony Will look Like Next Month, Per His Lawyers

Michael Cohen is expected to give “unsatisfying” and “frustrating” testimony before Congress next month, according to his legal counsel.

Writing to Cohen’s attorney Guy Petrillo, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) touched on separate conversations they had with Lanny Davis—who is also representing the president’s former fixer. The pair of lawmakers claim Davis said Cohen’s answers will exclude any topic “under investigation” by federal prosecutors.

“According to Davis, the sole purpose of Cohen’s appearance before the committee is to allow Cohen to share his personal anecdotes about his time working for the then-private citizen Donald J. Trump, and his experiences after Mr. Trump became President,” the congressmen wrote in a letter obtained by Politico. “Pressed on how Cohen’s testimony is jurisdictionally related to the committee’s role in overseeing the functioning, efficiency and effectiveness of the federal government, Davis stated Cohen has ‘anecdotes about his time with the President.'”

Responding to the letter, and an inclosed accusation that he was “pushed” to cooperate with Republicans on the House Oversight Oversight Committee, Davis told CNN he had offered to speak with Jordan “out of courtesy,” and had not heard back.

“I offered to brief the minority staff to show a spirit of bipartisanship, encouraged by the Chairman’s office,” said Davis. “Beyond that, I will not dignify the unwarranted attack by Mr. Jordan as to my motives.”

Cohen’s testimony next month comes in the aftermath of his guilty plea last fall, in which Cohen admitted to lying to Congress over discussions he had with the Russian government about the construction of a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen, however, is unlikely to address his involvement in the real estate development, or hush payouts to women that prosecutors say were directed by the president.