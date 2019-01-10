NJ Politics Digest: Audit Doubts $11B in Tax Breaks Created Jobs

An audit of a state program that uses tax incentives to lure business to New Jersey has found that it’s impossible to tell whether or not the program is working as intended.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy ordered an audit of the program administered under his predecessor, Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Murphy said the incentives were improperly awarded, and that the tax dollars lost as a result could have been used for state programs and projects in desperate need.
The report by the state comptrollers office found the Economic Development Authority couldn’t substantiate claims that nearly 3,000 jobs were created as a result of the incentives, nor that fees were properly collected and recorded. The audit also claims the EDA improperly awarded $179 million in incentives and overpaid them by $6.6 million, according to the audit and according to reports by NJ101.5.
Murphy slammed the Christie administration for lax oversight. NJ.com reports that by February 2018 the EDA had approved 1,000 incentive awards worth $11 billion in about 15 years. To receive those credits, businesses were supposed to create about 162,0004 jobs while retaining 80,027 jobs and making $34 billion in capital investments.
An NJ.com report notes, however, that the state actually only awarded about $3.4 billion in tax credits to projects expected to create about 51,000 jobs, retain about 34,000 others and generate $9.3 billion in capital investment.
Quote of the Day: “Soliciting money for New Direction New Jersey in my life? Yes. It’s kosher under the laws, absolutely.” — Gov. Phil Murphy, admitting he solicited donations for New Direction New Jersey, a group that supports Murphy’s agenda but refuses to release the names of its donors. Murphy says he supports legislation to require such groups to disclose donors, though he hasn’t said which groups support New Direction, which has paid for TV ads Murphy appears in.
No Proof That $11B Corporate Tax Breaks Created Jobs, NJ Audit Finds
A report from the state comptroller issued Wednesday finds that the state didn’t properly administer nearly $11 billion in tax breaks and needs to improve the reporting requirements and monitoring to safeguard tax dollars and deliver promised economic benefits.
NJ101.5 Read more
NJ Corporate Tax Break Program That Helped Camden Lacks Oversight, Audit Finds
Even as New Jersey awarded billions of dollars in tax credits in a bid to spur economic development, the state failed to hold companies accountable for the jobs and investments they promised, the state comptroller found in an audit released Wednesday.
Inquirer Read more
Murphy Staff Passed the Buck on Rape Allegations for Months
As lawmakers probed into the inner workers of Phil Murphy’s campaign for governor, his transition and his administration, they could not believe what they were hearing. Using words like “irresponsible,” “offensive,” and “heartbreaking,” lawmakers were flabbergasted by how multiple staffers handled allegations of rape by one campaign worker against another.
NJ101.5 Read more
Murphy Campaign May Have Violated State Law
The Murphy for Governor campaign may have violated state campaign finance laws by not reporting a donation of legal services by attorney Jonathan Berkon, who acted as an intermediary between Gov. Phil Murphy and Katie Brennan regarding her rape allegation against another administration official.
New Jersey Globe Read more
Murphy Officials Testify It Wasn’t Their Job to Follow Up on Brennan Allegations
Despite hours of testimony Tuesday, no one from the Murphy administration has yet to take responsibility for allowing a former high-level official get and keep a job for months, even after becoming aware that he had been accused of sexual assault.
NJSpotlight Read more
Trump Invited Menendez to the White House. Menendez Said No Way.
U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez rejected an invitation to appear with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday, saying he was protesting the president’s “despicable” immigration policies and willingness to shut down the government over his southern border wall.
NJ.com Read more
Murphy Asked People to Give Money to Group That Backs Him and Keeps Donors a Secret
Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged Wednesday that he has solicited donations for an advocacy group run by his closest allies that is refusing to say who gives it money despite a promise to disclose its donors.
The Record Read more
GOP Legislators Seek Help in Fight Against NJ Driver’s Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants
Gov. Phil Murphy and several other Democratic state lawmakers have voiced support for extending access to driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants.
The Record Read more
NJ Lawmaker Says This $100 License Fee Is a Scam By MVC
If you develop a medical condition that doesn’t allow you to operate a motor vehicle, your New Jersey driver’s license will be suspended.
NJ101.5 Read more
Murphy, Top Dems to Meet to Discuss Minimum Wage, Legal Weed Has Been Postponed
New Jersey’s top three elected state officials won’t meet Thursday after all to resume talks about finally increasing the minimum wage and legalizing marijuana in the state.
NJ.com Read more
NJ Supreme Court Sacks Super Bowl Ticket Sale Lawsuit
New Jersey’s highest court on Wednesday sacked a potential class-action lawsuit over ticket sales for the 2014 Super Bowl in the Meadowlands.
NJ.com Read more
Foreclosure Looms for Battered Women’s Shelter as February Deadline Closes In
They arrive at Strengthen Our Sisters battered, frightened and sometimes homeless.
The Record Read more
Government Shutdown Could Hurt Area Domestic Violence Shelters and Services, Operators Say
With her four children, the woman had recently left an abusive marriage. She was behind on her rent. And, as an employee of the Department of Homeland Security in Philadelphia for nearly two decades, she is one of hundreds of thousands of federal workers who are furloughed during the government shutdown.
Inquirer Read more
Want to Raise a Family? Try New Jersey
New Jersey is the 8th best state to raise a family, according to Wallethub’s 2019’s Best and Worst States to Raise a Family report.
NJ101.5 Read more
LGBT Students in NJ Feel Harassed, Survey Finds
Despite strides made to support gay, bisexual and transgender students, many New Jersey youth say they still feel harassed and unsupported in school, according to an advocacy group’s survey.
The Record Read more
Former Revel’s New Owners Said to Be Folding on Troubled Property Barely a Year After Sale
The Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City may be entering choppy waters, with the property possibly headed back on the market amid contractor claims of overdue payments and lagging slot-machine and table-game receipts.
Inquirer Read more
Lakewood Schools: Judge Questions Funding Formula, Won’t Let NJ Kill Lawsuit
A Lakewood math teacher’s effort to secure more state funding for the struggling school district has survived a legal challenge from the state.
Asbury Park Press Read more
Shutdown: OceanFirst, Other Banks Give Federal Workers a Break
OceanFirst Bank is giving a break to customers who are impacted by the federal government shutdown.
Asbury Park Press Read more
Brick Medical Marijuana: Dispensary Zoning Board Hearing Postponed
Is a dispensary in Brick a much-needed treatment center in a medical marijuana desert? Or is it simply too big and too busy for Adamston Road?
Asbury Park Press Read more
Essex County Freeholder Lebby Jones Has Died
Following a brave battle with cancer, Essex County Freeholder Lebby Jones of Irvington has died.
InsiderNJ Read more
Teaneck Council Repeals More Than a Dozen Outdated Laws
More than a dozen old laws were taken off the township books Tuesday, including one that outlawed dressing in the clothing of the opposite sex and another that barred cursing in public.
The Record Read more
Mahwah Discusses Pay Raises for Mayor, Council
The Township Council is discussing an increase in salaries for its elected mayor and members.
The Record Read more
Former Brigantine Mayor Guenther Announces Bid for Assembly
After ending a 26-year run as mayor of Brigantine this year, Republican Phil Guenther will vie for one of the two Assembly seats up for election in the 2nd District this November.
Press of Atlantic City Read more