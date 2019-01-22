NJ Politics Digest: Bon Jovi and Murphy Feed Furloughed Feds

The federal government has been partially shut down for more than a month now, and pop star Jon Bon Jovi on Monday stepped up to provide some support for federal workers who have been going without paychecks.

Bon Jovi provided free lunches for 71 furloughed workers at the The Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, according to the Asbury Park Press. Gov. Phil Murphy, who helped support the effort through his Murphy Family Foundation, also stopped by to talk with the workers.

The Soul Kitchen opened in 2011 in Red Bank. There is no set charge for meals there. Diners either volunteer hours or make a donation. Since 2016 Bon Jovi has also operated a second Soul Kitchen in Toms River.

Gov. Murphy took the opportunity to criticize President Donald Trump for the partial shutdown, which the governor said “is incredibly frustrating and juvenile.”

It appears Democrats and Republicans in Washington are no nearer to reaching an agreement to fully open the government. If that’s the case, Bon Jovi has planned a second event at the Toms River location on Wednesday.

