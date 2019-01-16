NJ Politics Digest: Christie Blames Kushner for ‘Political Hit Job’

Former Gov. Chris Christie was never one to forget a slight, and in his new book, Let Me Finish, Christie blasts President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for conducting “a political hit job” that supposedly cost Christie top positions in the Trump administration.

In the book, Christie said Kushner bore a grudge for the 2005 prosecution and imprisonment of his father, Charles Kushner, when Christie was U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. According to the Guardian, which obtained an advance copy of the Christie book, the former governor learned Kushner was working against him after Christie was fired from his job as the head of Trump’s transition team.

Steve Bannon, who at the time was Trump’s campaign chief, handled the dismissal. When Christie demanded to know what was behind the surprise ousting, Bannon told him Kushner had “been taking an axe to your head with the boss ever since I got here,” according to the Guardian’s report.

Christie, one of Trump’s first prominent supporters, said that when he was under consideration as a possible running mate for Trump, a campaign insider told him “the family” was very upset that Trump said Christie was his choice for Vice President, according to the report.

Christie’s book also details his relationship with Trump, including how the president selected Christie’s dinner when they first ate together in 2002. Trump also advised Christie to lose weight and recommended he wear his tie longer, as it would make him appear thinner, according to the Guardian.

Quote of the Day: “This was a campaign speech. Did you hear anything today that might change your mind about leaving the state?” — Republican Assemblyman Jon Bramnick on Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State speech.

Chris Christie Accuses Jared Kushner of Political ‘Hit Job’ in New Book

Christie to Speak, Sign Copies of New Book at Mendham Twp. Event

Chris Christie is sure to get the last word on Feb. 1 when he speaks and hosts a book-signing event in his hometown of Mendham Township.

In State of the State Address, Phil Murphy Pushes Legal Weed, $15 Minimum Wage

Gov. Phil Murphy had apparently planned to deliver a much different State of the State than the one he gave Tuesday. But he dispensed with what he called “business as usual” and instead devoted the first quarter of his roughly hour-long speech to a “broken system” of tax incentives that he said “it’s time to fix.”

Full Text of Phil Murphy’s 2019 State of the State Address

Here is the full text of Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2019 state of the state address.

Editorial: Status Quo for Murphy in First State of State

Gov. Murphy’s first State of the State was predictable in virtually every way.

Legislative Leaders’ Minimum Wage Proposal Offers Compromises

Democratic legislative leaders presented Gov. Phil Murphy with a minimum wage proposal last month that reduces the time period for how long certain groups would get to $15 an hour, a plan that is less stringent than earlier proposals, according to a document obtained by Politico.

Legislative Leadership Response to State of the State

Sweeney, Kean, Bramnick, Greenwald, Oroho react to Murphy speech.

NJ Property Taxes Have Doubled in 20 Years; See How Much They’ve Gone Up in Your Town

Property taxes in New Jersey, on average, have more than doubled in the past 20 years. But that alone is not the troubling part of the story.

Trump’s Attorney General Nominee Says He Won’t Go After States That Have Legalized Weed

Willliam Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney general, said he won’t go after businesses and individuals in states that have legalized marijuana.

Where Do Plastic Bag Fees Go? In Somers Point, One Store Is Donating to Charity

Santori’s Produce & Deli co-owner Gino Santori says the small grocer on Route 9 could bring in hundreds of extra dollars a month.

Clergy Call On Murphy to Sign Bill Putting AG in Charge of Police Shooting Probes

Religious leaders say they are worried Gov. Phil Murphy will renege on a campaign promise he made to them to take controversial police shooting probes out of the hands of local prosecutors.

Will New York’s Push for Legal Weed Pressure New Jersey to Act?

As Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his first State of the State speech Tuesday, listing marijuana legalization as a top priority for 2019, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out his vision for legalizing the drug in his own state.

The Women’s March on NJ Kicks Off Saturday

For the third year in a row, supporters of women’s rights come together for a march in solidarity with “The Women’s March on New Jersey” set for this Saturday, Jan. 19.

NJ Settles With Fiat Chrysler Over Alleged Emissions Cheating

A car manufacturer and engineering firm are paying $5.3 million to New Jersey to settle another case involving the installation of software to cheat on diesel emission tests.

Barr Pushed Justice Department to Drop Menendez Case

Attorney General nominee William Barr told lawmakers on Tuesday that he had urged the Justice Department to abandon its prosecution of Sen. Bob Menendez, who was indicted on bribery charges for allegedly doing various favors for Salomon Melgen, a wealthy Florida physician who was a longtime friend and generous political donor.

Michigan Man Charged With Threatening Sen. Cory Booker in Racist Voicemail Rant

A Michigan man has been charged with leaving a threatening, expletive-laden voicemail for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker last year, according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday.

NJ Councilwoman Beat Husband With Broomstick and Cookbook, Cops Say

A Highland Park councilwoman is accused of beating her husband over the head with a broomstick and a cookbook.

Activists Demand State Action for Buena Teen Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut to Compete

Activists on Tuesday again demanded that the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association permanently revoke the referee license of Alan Maloney, who sparked controversy last month when he gave wrestler Andrew Johnson 90 seconds to decide whether to have his dreadlocks cut or forfeit a match.

