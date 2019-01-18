NJ Politics Digest: Dems Reach Deal on $15 Minimum Wage

Democratic leaders in the legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy have reached a deal to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour for most workers by 2024, advancing a key Democratic promise after a year of effort.

The agreement means those working eligible full-time jobs with vacation benefits can expect to earn a minimum of $31,000 annually.

The measure nearly doubles the state’s current minimum wage of $8.85 hour and, if adopted, would put New Jersey alongside California, New York and Massachusetts as having the highest minimum wages in the nation.

More than 1 million workers would be impacted, according to a statement by the Democratic leaders.

Under the proposal, the base minimum wage for most New Jersey workers would increase to $10 per hour on July 1 and then increase by $1 per hour every Jan. 1st until it reaches $15 per hour in 2024.

New Jersey regulations calling for inflation-adjustments to the wage would then go back into effect.

The $15 wage doesn’t apply to all workers. Farm workers will see their minimum rise to $12.50 per hour in five years, making them the highest-paid farm workers in the Northeast. The bill includes a path to raising that wage to $15 per hour by 2027.

For seasonal workers and those working at business with five workers or less, the base minimum wage would reach $15 an hour by the start of 2026 and then rise to the regular state minimum wage by 2028.

While employers will bear the first costs of the increases, it’s unclear how it will impact state taxpayers as the wage increase will put certain people beyond eligibility for public assistance, including federal programs.

While Murphy said raising the wage was intended to allow workers “to support themselves and their families,” the Democrats also said that nearly doubling the wages shouldn’t preclude some people from continuing to benefit from assistance programs.

“As the increases take effect, we must be sensitive to the impact it will have on working people who are below the ‘safety net’ and could be at risk of losing benefits as their wages increase. We don’t want to see them harmed by lost benefits as they gain in wages,” Sweeney said.

Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, said the plan was another increased cost New Jersey businesses are being faced with.

“Today’s announcement is another hit to small businesses who are absorbing cumulative costs in the form of new mandates, more subsidies for energy delivery and increased taxes as a means to balance the state budget,” Siekerka said. “Most small business owners pay what they can afford for their workers. Now that it’s a mandate, it is inevitable that some of those with the smallest of profit margins will struggle, stagnate or simply fail.”

Quote of the Day: “Since the beginning of last year the Legislature has passed 169 bills, and not one addresses property taxes,” — Republican Assembly Whip Nancy Munoz in her party’s response to Gov. Phil Murphy’s State of the State message.

Lawmakers Advance Bill to Shine Light on ‘Dark Money’ Groups

New Jersey state lawmakers on Thursday began advancing legislation that would force so-called dark money groups to disclose their donors, a major step toward closing a campaign finance loophole that has allowed some of the most influential political forces in the state to operate in the shadows.

So Many Questions on How Murphy Team Responded to Katie Brennan Rape Allegation Lead to This Lawyer

When a lawyer in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration told his supervisor that Katie Brennan accused another staffer of rape, the supervisor, Matt Platkin, told him ‘there was nothing more to do.’

Phil Murphy: NJ Transit Riders May Not See Normal Service Before Year’s End

NJ Transit riders may have to wait until the end of 2019 to see the system operate the way it’s supposed to, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

Furloughed Federal Workers Will Have ER Deductibles, Co-Pays Waived by NJ Health System

Furloughed federal employees and their family members who seek emergency care at hospitals or urgent care centers in the Hackensack Meridian Health network will get help with their out-of-pocket expenses starting Friday.

Milam to Replace Andrzejczak in Assembly; Fiocchi Running for Senate

Former Assemblyman Matthew Milam will take the First District Assembly seat Bob Andrzejczak vacated to move up to the state Senate earlier this month, local Democratic officials said.

Christie Blasts Rep. Steve King of Iowa for Racist Statements (He Called King a Friend When He Ran for President)

How times change.

How Do We Get Lead Out of New Jersey’s Drinking Water?

Jersey Water Works has put together a 25-member task force to help solve the problem of lead in New Jersey’s water systems.

Jameek Lowery Case: Paterson Mayor Unveils ‘Tools for Trust’

Mayor Andre Sayegh’s plan for rebuilding residents’ trust in the Paterson Police Department after Jameek Lowery’s death includes several initiatives that city officials have talked about for years without implementing them.

Cow That Escaped Slaughter Inspires Legislation

Brianna, the cow that escaped slaughter by jumping from the second level of a cattle transport trailer and gave birth days later at a sanctuary, has inspired potential legislation that would prevent pregnant cows from being sold for slaughter.

NJ Courts Dismiss 787,000 Old Municipal Cases; Are You Off the Hook?

The New Jersey Supreme Court dismissed more than 787,000 old, unresolved municipal court cases on Thursday, including those with open warrants for failure to appear and court-ordered driver’s license suspensions.

Where Are NJ’s New Chemical Rules?

Environmentalists are urging state officials to speed up the regulation of two toxic chemicals that have been recommended for tight new health limits by state scientists.

Middlesex Towns Gagging From Landfill Stench

It’s been a stinky problem for years, but ever since last summer the stench has been getting worse.

Supermarket Reopens Five Days After City Officials Ordered Shutdown

A supermarket shut down over alleged health violations reopened with the city’s blessing on Wednesday night.

NJ Councilman Pleads Not Guilty to Harassing Campaign Worker

Jersey City’s council president, Rolando Lavarro, pleaded not guilty in municipal court Thursday morning after being accused of harassment by someone who worked for a rival campaign last year.

