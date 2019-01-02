NJ Politics Digest: In NJ, the Individual Mandate is Restored

Republicans in Congress managed to curtail the individual mandate section of the Affordable Care Act (colloquially known as “Obamacare”), but as of Jan. 1, New Jersey residents will once again be required to have health insurance.

The start of 2019 marked the implementation of the New Jersey Health Insurance Market Preservation Act, which establishes penalties for those who do not maintain health insurance coverage.

While critics of the ACA have long railed against the individual mandate, supporters of the plan say it’s necessary in order to keep health insurance affordable for all, as it requires people to acquire health insurance even if they think they don’t need it. The greater the number of people paying into the system, the lower the cost for everyone. It also ensures that, if those people do get sick, others with health insurance don’t have to pay more to subsidize the uninsured’s care in emergency rooms, for example.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the number of uninsured in New Jersey dropped from 13 percent to eight percent when Medicaid was expanded under the ACA in 2017.

But, the report notes, the number of people enrolling in plans during the past two years’ open enrollment periods has declined, perhaps in part due to the law’s uncertain fate in Republican hands, as well as the Trump Administration’s decision to cut advertising by 90%.

Quote of the Day: “I thought the brought-down premiums would have made a bigger difference than they did,” — Joel Cantor, director of the Rutgers University Center for State Health Policy, on a decline in signups for healthcare in the ACA marketplace in 2018.

As of Jan. 1 Uninsured NJ Residents at Risk for Penalties

New Jersey residents will have to pay a penalty if they go without health insurance in 2019 under a new state health care law that takes effect starting New Year’s Day.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Twelve Reasons 2019 Is Going to Be a Crazy Year in NJ Politics (and for Booker)

Will Rogers famously said, “I am not a member of any organized party; I am a Democrat.” Gov. Phil Murphy and leaders of the Democratic-controlled state Legislature set about to prove that statement after the party captured control of both branches of New Jersey’s government in 2017.

NJ.com Read more

The Last Little Tidbits of 2018

Just when you think you’re done for the year, you wake up full of piss and vinegar with something to say. What do you do? If you’re me, you take the the keyboard and hopefully string 8- or 900 words together to make a column.

InsiderNJ Read more

Despite New Tax, Airbnb New Year’s Rentals Up in Four North Jersey Cities

Despite being subject to a new statewide tax, Airbnb hosts in four North Jersey cities will see significantly more guests this long New Year’s weekend than in 2017, the company said.

The Record Read more

NJ Marijuana Legalization: Will New York Beat New Jersey to the Legal Weed Finish Line?

In the race to legalize marijuana, it looked like New Jersey was the frontrunner in the Northeast.

Asbury Park Press Read more

New Promise and Old Problems for Atlantic City

The new year holds promise and peril for Atlantic City, with new benefits facing off against old problems.

Associated Press Read more

Minimum Wage Workers Got a Raise Today, But It’s Not Yet Enough, NJ Governor Says

New Jersey’s lowest-paid workers got a raise on New Year’s Day, but Gov. Phil Murphy says we shouldn’t be popping any champagne corks to celebrate.

NJ.com Read more

The GOP Has Controlled This County Since Ford Was President. That Changes Tuesday.

The beginning of a new year Tuesday will also ring in a new day for Burlington County Democrats.

NJ.com Read more

Atlantic Picks First Woman Freeholder Chair

Republican Amy Gatto became the first woman to chair the Atlantic County Board of Freeholders.

New Jersey Globe Read more