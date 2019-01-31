NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Turns Fatal Police Shooting Probes Over to State

On Wednesday Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that turns the investigation of fatal shootings by police over to state investigators.

The probes are usually handled by county prosecutors, and police unions opposed the change, claiming it cast a negative light on police and local prosecutors, according to a report by NJ.com.

But advocates for police reform have long pushed for the measure, which they said was needed because county officials often work too closely with local police to provide a fair and impartial appraisal of such delicate cases.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, a Murphy appointee, argued the law would just delay investigations, a claim echoed by police unions, according to the NJ.com report. But after Murphy signed the law, Grewal issued a statement saying that he would do “everything in my power to ensure that the new law is implemented in a manner that bolsters public confidence,” according to NJ.com

Quote of the Day: “At the moment—I promise you I’ll keep you updated—I have no plans to purchase the book,” Gov. Phil Murphy, when asked if he planned to read the new book by former Gov. Chris Christie.

New Jersey Lawmakers Mull Unintended Consequences of Minimum Wage Hike

Democrats’ push to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2024 could wind up hurting some of the people they are trying to help if boosting salaries pushes workers out of the income brackets that are eligible to receive free or subsidized services including child care and preschool.

Report: Chronic Conditions Take Big Toll in NJ’s Poorest Counties

New Jersey’s poorest zip codes have the highest frequency of emergency room visits for people with chronic conditions, according to a new analysis from the Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation at the New Jersey Hospital Association.

When Does NJ’s Minimum Wage Go Up? Key Vote Set for Thursday

New Jersey’s minimum wage could increase to $10 an hour on July 1 (with some exceptions) under a bill that is expected to be approved by the Legislature on Thursday and signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy shortly thereafter.

A River of Cash: Analyzing NJ’s Multibillion-Dollar Revenue Stream

After analyzing the budgets of over 1,000 government agencies, a right-leaning think tank found that governments in New Jersey are raising more than $86 billion annually from taxes, fees and other revenues. That number does not include federal funds or the revenues of authorities and independent bistate agencies like the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (which alone has annual operating expenses of $3.3 billion).

New Jersey Embraces Sports Gambling, and a Billion-Dollar Business Is Born

Lisa Kerney once earned her living hosting “SportsCenter” on ESPN, making her a nightly fixture in the vast American conversation between sports fans and their favorite athletes, teams and leagues. Her latest endeavor, she believes, is just as all-American.

Christie Takes Tequila Shots and Shots At Trump

Former Gov. Chris Christie stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where he did a couple shots of tequila while talking about his longtime friend, President Donald Trump.

NJ Mayors Threaten to Ban Weed Dispensaries If Lawmakers Don’t Meet Their Demands

The mayors of New Jersey’s two biggest towns won’t allow marijuana dispensaries in their cities unless they are happy with how the legalization bill addresses previous weed convictions.

President of NJ College Accused of Mishandling Rape Case in Her Former Job

The new president of The College of New Jersey has been accused of improperly overturning a decision to suspend a student accused of rape while she was serving as president of the University of Maine at Farmington, according to a Bangor Daily News report.

Former Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Chief Indicted on Drug Charges

A former North Jersey police chief has been indicted on charges of drug possession and distribution after his arrest last August for allegedly trying to buy cocaine online and have it shipped to a local post office box, according to court records.

$550K Settlement for Veteran Who claimed National Guard General ‘Fostered an Environment of White Supremacy’

The New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has agreed to pay $550,000 to settle a lawsuit from a veteran who claimed a National Guard general’s racist attitude cost the vet his job and numerous other opportunities.

Murphy Moves to Protect the Water Supply for More Than 13M People

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday his support of a ban on fracking in the Delaware River Basin, a move long pushed for by environmental groups.

Holmdel Student: I Was Rejected From NHS Because I Back Trump

A Holmdel High School junior claims he was rejected from the National Honor Society because of his public backing of President Donald Trump, but the superintendent insists the school administration doesn’t discriminate on the basis of political affiliation.

Fire Burns in Building at Smelly Monmouth County Landfill

A fire broke out in a building at a Monmouth County landfill on Wednesday morning in a garbage transfer building at the Monmouth County Reclamation Center off Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls.

NJ Landfill Backs Out of Plan to Accept Contaminated Soil From Willow Grove Military Base

A New Jersey landfill has backed out of a plan to take soil contaminated with chemicals from a former naval base in Willow Grove, responding to concerns from activists but leaving unresolved how and when the military will dispose of the tainted soil.

Seaside Heights: We Didn’t Target Karma for Attracting Gay and Black Patrons

Borough officials have strongly denied targeting Karma nightclub owner John Saddy for hosting events that attracted African American and gay patrons, in a federal case that could be headed for trial.

900 More NJ Students Will Gain Access to Computer Science Classes This Fall

More than two dozen school districts will share $2 million in state grant money to expand computer science programs as part of Gov. Phil Murphy’s push to narrow a skills gap in the so-called STEM field.

Paterson Taxpayers to Be Hit With $3M in Sewer Fees Under Plan to Avoid Layoffs

Under the mayor’s proposal to avoid layoffs, the city would issue $3 million in “supplemental” sewer bills that residents, businesses and other organizations would have to pay this year in addition to their regular annual fees.

