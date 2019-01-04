NJ Politics Digest: New Congressman Changes Mind and Supports Pelosi

Half of the state’s newly elected Democratic members of the House of Representatives withheld their votes as California Rep. Nancy Pelosi reclaimed the post of House Speaker on Thursday. Newcomer Andy Kim was not one of them.

Kim, who represents Ocean and Burlington counties, supported Nancy Pelosi’s bid for Speaker of the House despite pledging to do the contrary during his campaign.

Kim told the Burlington County Times that his vote was in the best interest of his constituents. But, as the Times noted, Kim—whose district includes the sprawling Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst—is also hoping to land a spot on the House Armed Services Committee. Supporting Pelosi, who won the speakership by two votes, could set Kim up to achieve that goal.

Pelosi was also supported by the state’s veteran Democratic House members, as well as freshman Reps. Tom Malinowski, according to reports.

New Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who’d also like a seat on the Armed Services Committee, didn’t support Pelosi, while freshman Rep. Jeff Van Drew also kept his campaign pledge to withhold support, voting “no” on Pelosi’s nomination. Under House rules, his vote was changed to “present,” according to reports.

During his campaign, Kim said new leadership was needed in Washington, so he would not back Pelosi. He later voted against her during a closed door Democratic meeting in November, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Quote of the Day: “You run the risk of waking up the public with this kind of thing. It’s a mistake to think that this will blow over. It’s a mistake to think this will be a one-day story. It will not. It will continue to be a story until the truth comes out,” — Micah Rasmussen, director of Rider University’s Rebovich Institute, on a political action group aligned with Gov. Phil Murphy reneging on a pledge to reveal its major donors

Half of NJ’s New Democrats Dissent as Pelosi Returns as House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi was elected House speaker Thursday on the first day of the 116th Congress as Democrats recaptured the majority and returned her to the post she held eight years earlier.

NJ.com Read more

Kim Votes for Pelosi

Rep. Andy Kim voted for Rep. Nancy Pelosi in Thursday’s election for House Speaker, contradicting a campaign pledge to not vote the longtime California congresswoman into a leadership role.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Van Drew Votes No on Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker, but She Wins

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew kept his promise to vote “no” on Nancy Pelosi for speaker on his first day in Congress, but she was elected by a vote of 220-192.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Murphy-Aligned Non-Profit Disclosure Decision Likely to Remain an Issue

It’s unlikely that the decision by a non-profit aligned with Gov. Phil Murphy to renege on a vow to disclose its donors at the end of 2018 will leave the public eye.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Undocumented Worker Says Trump Resort Shielded Her From Secret Service

A former employee of the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey said that her name was removed from a list of workers to be vetted by the Secret Service after she reminded management that she was unlawfully in the United States, the latest worker to assert that supervisors at the elite resort were aware that some members of their work force were undocumented.

New York Times Read more

Legalizing Weed and Raising NJ Minimum Wage to Be Hashed Out Again in Meeting Between Murphy and Top Dems

New Jersey’s top three elected state officials are planning to resume negotiations next week on long-delayed proposals to increase the minimum wage and legalize marijuana in the state, NJ Advance Media has learned.

NJ.com Read more

Mayors’ Texts, Emails Show Little Communication During Chaotic Snowstorm

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, whose eyes are usually glued to his phone when he’s not speaking to someone in person, sent not one work email or text during the Nov. 15 snowstorm that created citywide gridlock.

Jersey Journal Read more

NJ Transit Met Safety Deadline but It Had to Do Some Weird Things

Yes, NJ Transit finished the required work on a safety system before the Dec. 31 deadline. But riders may see a few unusual arrangements, temporarily, because of it.

The Record Read more

Atlantic City Mayor Neutered, Murphy Administration Runs the Show

Mayor Frank Gilliam, who is under federal investigation, is effectively mayor in name only after state officials exerted full operational control of the embattled city’s administration.

NJ101.5 Read more

McGreevey Alleges He Is Victim of Fulop Retaliation

Former Gov. Jim McGreevey, who is potentially on his way out as chief of Jersey City’s prisoner re-entry program, alleges he is the victim of retaliation by Mayor Steve Fulop and is threatening to file a lawsuit against Fulop if he is fired.

NJ.com Read more

New Jersey’s Near-Term Economic Outlook: Glass Half Full or Empty?

As the new year begins, New Jersey is enjoying low unemployment and rising wages—two signs that the stronger state economy Gov. Phil Murphy frequently talks about could be gaining traction.

NJSpotlight Read more

Former Passaic County Judge’s Pension Revoked

A disgraced Superior Court judge in Passaic County who was barred from the bench last year will lose her state pension for aiding an intern in a child custody dispute and lying to authorities.

The Record Read more

School District to Pay Teachers $1.78M After Sexual Harassment Lawsuit With Former Principal

Seven teachers have settled their sexual harassment lawsuit against a former principal and the Elizabeth School Board for $1.78 million, according to the Elizabeth’s School District.

NJ.com Read more

Should NJ Allow Schools to Offer Daycare During Class Hours?

A source of hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue in their district can only operate for a few more months before the state forces it to shut down, so a group of New Jersey lawmakers have introduced legislation to reverse the state’s current rules and open the door for other communities to cash in as well.

NJ101.5 Read more

Amid Budget Crisis, Paterson Hires New Personnel Officer

Amid a hiring freeze and talk of layoffs, Mayor Andre Sayegh’s administration last month hired a personnel officer at an annual salary of $57,000.

Paterson Press Read more

Ocean County Gets a New Leader, and a New Money Boss

Virginia E. Haines became the first woman in 40 years to lead the Ocean County Board of Freeholders when it organized on Wednesday.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Nellie Pou Nets Paterson Parking Agency Job

State Senator Nellie Pou, who was dropped from her high-ranking position in city government when Mayor Andre Sayegh took office last July, has landed a $56,000 part-time job at the Paterson Parking Authority.

The Record Read more

Demarest Swears in First Woman Elected Mayor, Maintains Female Majority Council

Three women were sworn into office on Wednesday night including Melinda Iannuzzi, the borough’s first woman elected mayor.

The Record Read more

Paterson Hiring Decision Triggers City Council Attack on the Mayor

City council members blasted the mayor and his staff for not sending anyone to an emergency personnel committee meeting convened on Thursday to discuss the recent hiring of a new employee amid a municipal fiscal crisis.

Paterson Press Read more

Fair Lawn Swears in Familiar Faces at First Meeting of the New Year

Leadership roles on the Borough Council will remain the same this year, with members unanimously voting Wednesday to keep Mayor Kurt Peluso at the helm.

The Record Read more

Democrats Take Mayor’s Office, Unprecedented Majority in Morris Township

The Democrats have taken the helm in Morris Township.

Asbury Park Press Read more