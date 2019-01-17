NJ Politics Digest: New Jersey Democrat Met With Trump on Shutdown

On Wednesday New Jersey Democratic Congressman John Gottheimer sat down with President Trump and Republican leadership to discuss possible ways to end the partial government shutdown, according to a report in NJ.com.

Gottheimer, who represents the 5th congressional district—including the northern parts of Warren, Sussex, Passaic and Bergen counties—is co-chair of a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Problem Solvers Caucus. He said he feels it’s important for negotiations to continue, but stuck firmly to the Democratic position that the government must be re-opened in order for border security negotiations to move forward.

While no solutions came out of the meeting, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders did say the session in the White House situation room was “constructive.”

Quote of the Day: “We’ve got to be better—period, full stop. And if that means over-preparing, we’re going to over-prepare,” — Gov. Phil Murphy, dismissing criticism of the state’s snow storm preparation efforts.

NJ’s Gottheimer Met With Trump. Here’s What Happened.

A day after a group of Democrats declined an invitation to meet with President Donald Trump, Rep. Josh Gottheimer took him up on his offer.

NJ Bill Would Treat Government Shutdown Like a Natural Disaster in Order to Help Federal Workers Pay Their Property Taxes

Federal workers affected by the government shutdown could get more time to pay their property taxes under a bill introduced this week by New Jersey lawmakers, similar to the grace periods allowed after natural disasters.

Why the Government Shutdown Is a Growing Concern for Pa. and NJ Farmers

The ground in farm country might be snow-covered and frozen cement-hard, but this is a critical time for farmers.

Van Drew’s First House Speech Calls for Coast Guard, FAA Funding During Shutdown

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew gave his first speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, calling on his peers to support his bills to fund the Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration during the partial government shutdown.

NJ Transit Is Getting 85 New Buses That Will Cost $65.8M

The agency’s board of directors on Wednesday approved the purchase of 85 articulated buses from New Flyer of America.

After Blasting Christie on Corporate Tax Breaks, Murphy Reveals His Plan to Promote Startup Businesses in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy, coming off a State of the State address in which he tore into New Jersey’s abundant use of corporate tax incentives, made the pitch Wednesday for a dramatically scaled-back program that caps the credits that can be awarded each year.

Murphy, Legislative Staffers Meet on Minimum Wage, Marijuana

Gov. Phil Murphy said his aides were meeting with legislative staffers on Wednesday to discuss major policy proposals and expressed confidence they were making progress on a bill to raise the minimum wage, though not on one to legalize marijuana.

Stile: What Did Phil Murphy Say About NJ’s Future? Five Takeaways From His Big Speech

In many ways, Gov. Phil Murphy hewed to tradition in his first State of the State speech on Tuesday.

Phil Murphy Cancels Paterson Town Hall at Mosque Amid Protests Over Jameek Lowery Death

Gov. Phil Murphy cancelled a town hall meeting in Paterson scheduled for Wednesday night amid escalating tensions between community members and police over the recent death of Jameek Lowery.

NJ Coastal Heritage Trail Eligible for Federal Funding for First Time Since 2011

For the first time since 2011, the New Jersey Coastal Heritage Trail will be under the purview of the federal government.

Elevated Lead Levels Found in Drinking Water in Bergen, Hudson County Homes

Elevated lead levels have been found in the drinking water of some homes in Bergen and Hudson counties, prompting the Suez water company to investigate whether corrosion controls are working, the company announced Wednesday.

Neptune City Rehires Administrator on an Interim Basis

The borough’s top administrator is back at work under a deal that some council members say restores order for the town and others claim will cost taxpayers in the long run.

‘Fed Up’ Residents Tried to Boot Their Mayor and Failed

The group of residents seeking a special election to replace Warren did not collect enough signatures by the January deadline.

