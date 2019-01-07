NJ Politics Digest: One Bridgegate Convict Is Ready to Go to Jail

Bill Baroni, a former top aide in the Christie administration who was convicted for his part in the Bridgegate scandal, has asked to begin serving his sentence for participating in the petty political payback scheme.

Baroni’s decision comes after a federal appeals court largely upheld the convictions of both Baroni and fellow defendant Bridget Anne Kelly, according to NJ.com.

In a filing, Baroni asked that his case be returned to federal District Court so he can be re-sentenced and start serving his time. Kelly, meanwhile, is continuing to appeal her convictions.

Baroni, who was originally ordered to serve 24 months in prison, must be re-sentenced because the appeals court dismissed the part of the case against Baroni dealing with alleged civil rights violations against Kelly and Baroni.

Both Baroni and Kelly have been free on bail since their November 2016 conviction for orchestrating massive traffic tie-ups on the George Washington Bridge as political payback against the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing their boss, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Christie, who was never charged in connection with the scheme, has denied any involvement. Still, publicity about the case was enough to sink Christie’s presidential ambitions.

In their appeal of her conviction, Kelly’s attorneys argue that allowing her conviction for using her post to punish a political rival and inconvenience thousands of state motorists would open the door for future politically motivated prosecutions, according to NJ.com

Quote of the Day: “The leagues should understand this better than anybody: When you lose, you lose. That ‘L’ is up there on the board,” — Former Gov. Chris Christie, on professional sports leagues now trying to get a cut of sports gambling revenue after losing their fight against legalizing betting.

Christie to States: Don’t Let Federal Government Take Control of Sports Betting

Chris Christie wants lawmakers across the country to resist a bill that would give the federal government control over regulating sports betting.

Twice as Many Moved Out of New Jersey in 2018 Than Moved In

Twice as many people moved out of New Jersey in 2018 as moved in. The migration, the largest of any state, has dropped the Garden State’s population to pre-2013 levels.

Editorial: Exodus From New Jersey Continues

New Jerseyans keep moving out of state in far greater numbers than those moving in. Once again, we were number one in 2018 in out-migration in the annual United Van Lines National Movers Study.

Gateway Tunnel Is a Huge Issue for New Jersey. Now that House Dems Have Power, They’re Making It a Top Priority.

A long-sought infrastructure bill will be a priority of the new House Democratic majority, and funding for the Gateway Tunnel will be part of it, key lawmakers told NJ Advance Media.

Civil Rights Groups Push Gov. Murphy to Sign Bill for Independent Investigations of Police-Involved Fatalities

New Jersey civil rights groups are pushing Gov. Phil Murphy to sign a bill that would require the state attorney general to take over from local authorities any investigation of a death in which local police were involved.

Cory Booker’s Former Classmate is Ready to Bet $10M on Jersey Senator’s Run for the White House

A San Francisco lawyer, civil rights activist and former Stanford University classmate of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is setting up a super political action committee and plans to raise at least $10 million to support the New Jersey Democrat if he runs for president.

‘He’ll Make a Good President, But He’s Not Going to Help Us.’ What Newark Really Thinks of Cory Booker

It’s no secret. Sen. Cory Booker is thinking about running for president, having already visited 24 states during midterm elections, including stops that would be key in early primaries.

Moran: Booker for President? First, Two Big Hurdles

Sen. Cory Booker is running for president, even if it’s not official yet. The visits to Iowa and New Hampshire are a dead giveaway.

‘Surreal’ First Day for Congressman Jeff Van Drew

On his first day in Congress, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey’s second district got the keys to his new office in the Cannon Building, started learning the elaborate tunnel route to the nearby Capitol Building, made a dramatic statement of independence on the House floor and spent an exhausting 14 hours at work.

New Jersey Gets Ready for Legal Weed. No Stoner Ads.

In California, there are billboards touting “Knock-Out Brownies”—a marijuana-infused treat.

Another NJ College Jumps Into the Marijuana Industry as Legal Weed Looms

As New Jersey inches toward legalizing recreational use of marijuana, a state university has launched a group aimed at helping lawmakers and towns grapple with the implications.

What’s the Deal With NJ legal Weed and the $15 Minimum Wage?

New Jersey Democrats’ unfinished business from 2018—raising the minimum wage and legalizing marijuana for recreational use—tops the list of priorities in the new year, which could also feature a politically explosive debate over taxes and public worker benefit rollbacks.

NJ Transit Picks Former LIRR Head as Operations Chief

The much-maligned New Jersey Transit is trying to reverse its fortunes, and the latest step is the hiring of a new head of rail operations, the agency announced Friday.

Progress Seen in Test of Paper Trail Voting Machines

New Jersey’s first pilot tests of voting machines that provide a way to verify results proved successful in the last election, and now some officials are looking forward to expanding testing later. Typically, elections with state Assembly seats topping the ticket—like this coming fall—have low turnouts and so make this an ideal time to roll out new machines.

Jim McGreevey’s Career in Jersey City May End Monday

Former Gov. Jim McGreevey’s nearly six-year tenure as the head of Jersey City’s prisoner re-entry program may come to an end as soon as Monday, with McGreevey scheduled to face a hostile board of directors that may determine his fate.

Businesses Can Only Hope 2019 Will Not Bring Additional Tax Hikes

Tom Bracken, the head of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, which is an organization that speaks for the state’s business community, said it’s time for Gov. Phil Murphy to start doing more for Bracken’s constituents.

Who Stands to Gain From NJ Opportunity Zones

New Jersey tops the nation for potential developments in so-called Opportunity Zones. Of the 8,000 such locations across the country, created under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the state has 169. The program offers tax breaks to those who invest, build, and create jobs in low-income and economically distressed areas.

In Trenton This Year, the Mayor Sees Dollar Signs

It’s Thursday of the recent holiday-shortened week. It can be a lame-duck few days in many professions, the weekdays between Christmas and New Year’s, especially in politics and government.

Coast Guard Working Around Ethics Rules So Enlistees Can Accept Help During Shutdown

As the partial government shutdown continues, the Coast Guard training facility is asking organizations collecting goods for employees and enlistees working without pay to open their drive up to all federal workers, so as to get around ethics rules that block individuals from accepting more than $20 worth of goods.

Transgender Birth Certificates Coming to NJ in February

Transgender birth certificates will be available in New Jersey starting in February.

Murphy-Aligned Group, Citing State Law, Defends Decision Not to Disclose Donors

A political organization that promotes Gov. Phil Murphy’s agenda is defending its decision to keep its donors secret, saying it is exempt from a state law that requires similar groups to disclose their donors because less than half of what it spent in 2018 was on advocating specific policy proposals.

Murphy: Group Run by My Campaign Advisers Should Disclose Its Donors

Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday a political organization that’s promoting his agenda should reconsider its decision to keep its donors secret.

Council Fires Two, Mayor Calls the Cops at Chaotic Englewood Cliffs Meeting

A raucous, nearly five-hour meeting, punctuated by a police response and multiple firings, started off the new year for a Borough Council that has been riven by political tensions for months.

Toms River GOP Council Members Give Job to Lacey Committeeman; Democrats Cry Foul

The Township Council’s Republican majority has approved the appointment of a longtime Lacey Township committeeman to the post of council secretary, a job the council’s two Democrats say is a “blatantly obvious patronage position.”

Free Speech? NJ Politician Wants to Make His Lying Critics Pay the Price

The First Amendment guarantees the right to free speech and to petition the government.

Hoboken Council Questions Why Ex-City Flack Is Still on Payroll

Hoboken’s old spokesperson—who is now Trenton’s new spokesperson—is still on the city’s payroll weeks after he reportedly resigned.

Chae Sworn In as First Asian-American on Dumont Borough Council

Standing by his mother and two daughters, Keunsoo “Jimmy” Chae was sworn in Saturday to the Borough Council, becoming the first Korean-American and Asian-American to serve in the post in Dumont.

Prospect Park Swears In Mayor, Council Members and Perhaps the Youngest Town Manager in NJ

The borough seated a governing body reflective of its diverse population on Saturday, welcoming back the mayor and two council members for new terms and swearing in a borough administrator believed to be making history.

Ortiz to Lead Bergen Freeholders

Germaine Ortiz is expected to serve as Bergen County freeholder chair when the board reorganizes next week, putting her in a slightly more visible post as she seeks re-election this fall.

