NJ Politics Digest: So How Long Was Murphy Out of State in 2018?

Former Gov. Chris Christie left office one of the most unpopular governors in New Jersey history. One reason was that, in his second term, Christie spent a lot of time outside the Garden State as he pursued his presidential ambitions—ultimately in vain.

Gov. Phil Murphy sold himself to voters as the antithesis of his predecessor. But Murphy does seem to share Christie’s predilection for spending time outside New Jersey’s boundaries.

An investigation by NJ Advance Media found that Murphy traveled outside New Jersey more than one in four days during his first year in office. That’s double the amount of time Christie spent outside the state during his first year, when his popularity was high and he hadn’t yet decided to focus on his national ambitions instead of his state responsibilities.

Murphy’s 100 days out of New Jersey in the last year included political travel, family trips and an overseas business mission to Israel and Germany, according to NJ Advance. A Murphy spokesman told NJ Advance most of the governor’s personal time outside of New Jersey came on the weekends, and that more than a third of the weekday travel involved state business.

While Murphy has denied he has presidential ambitions, critics have said the governor has his sites set on a national post, and though Murphy’s time outside the state was hefty, it doesn’t compare to the 261 days in 2015 that Christie spent all or part of the day outside New Jersey during his presidential campaign, the report notes.

Quote of the Day: “Mr. Cammarano asked me if I had any influence with Senator Sweeney and if I could get Steve Sweeney to ease up on him in the legislative investigation into the Alvarez matter,” — State Sen. Jim Beach, on a conversation he says he had with Gov. Phil Murphy’s chief of staff regarding the state legislature’s investigation into the hiring of another highly placed member of Murphy’s administration accused of sexual assault.

Here’s How Many Days Phil Murphy Was Out of State in His First Year

Gov. Phil Murphy spent more than one out of four days out of state last year, according to public records and an NJ Advance Media running total of his trips.

NJ.com Read more

Court Decision in NJ Voter Intimidation Case Could Bring ‘New Wave of Voter Suppression’ in 2020 Election, Expert Says

A federal appeals court has refused to bring back restrictions on Republican National Committee voter activities set in motion 36 years ago by a New Jersey gubernatorial race, a decision that an election law expert warned could usher in ‘a new wave of voter suppression.’

NJ.com Read more

Ocean County GOP Chairman George Gilmore Has a ‘Hoarding Disorder,’ Lawyer Says

Ocean County Republican Chairman George R. Gilmore, indicted Thursday on federal tax charges, has a “hoarding disorder” that the U.S. Attorney’s Office was aware of before it sought an indictment, his lawyer, Kevin Marino, said Friday.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Beach: Cammarano Wanted Sweeney to ‘Ease Up’ on Him in Advance of Testimony

State Sen. Jim Beach said Friday that Pete Cammarano, Gov. Phil Murphy’s chief of staff, asked for his help in convincing Senate President Steve Sweeney to “ease up on him” in advance of his sworn testimony on the hiring of former Murphy administration official Al Alvarez, who has been accused of rape by fellow Murphy staffer Katie Brennan.

Politico Read more

Murphy Emissaries Aid Chief of Staff Search

There’s one thing—perhaps the only thing—Donald Trump and Phil Murphy have in common: neither can find a chief of staff.

New Jersey Globe Read more

For State Treasuries, It Was a Very Good Year, With 40 States Reporting Surpluses

Four out of five states including New Jersey collected more revenue in their general funds than they anticipated in fiscal year 2018—the highest number of states reporting surpluses in a dozen years, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers.

Inquirer Read more

Jersey’s Drug Companies Once Gave Lots of Money to Cory Booker. Now He’s Trying to Force Them to Lower Their Prices.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker has joined a potential rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in introducing legislation to hold down drug prices.

NJ.com Read more

How NJ Could Lose Out on Millions of Dollars If It Doesn’t Legalize Weed Soon

Gov. Phil Murphy rode into office last January on a promise to quickly legalize marijuana. He said it would bring money and social justice along with it. But lawmakers couldn’t get legal weed through the legislature, and here we are in 2019.

NJ.com Read more

Here’s What NJ Is Doing to Protect the Poor During the Shutdown

The 730,000 New Jersey residents who rely on public assistance to buy food will get February’s monthly stipend a few weeks early, in anticipation that the partial federal government shutdown will interrupt future benefits, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced Friday.

NJ.com Read more

NJ House Democrats Plot Multifront Defense of Obamacare

A new strategy to defend the federal Affordable Care Act is taking shape in Congress, led in part by New Jersey Democrats, many of whom rode to victory in November on a blue wave fueled largely by anger over Republican efforts to dismantle the popular health care law.

NJSpotlight Read more

NJ Ready For 2019’s First Winter Storm

Southern areas of New Jersey got the winter’s first taste of snow on Sunday morning.

NJ101.5 Read more

Smallest Town in NJ (Just Three Houses!) Is the Epitome of Home Rule

Meet Tavistock, the tiniest municipality in New Jersey. This small borough of less than a dozen residents is the epitome of “home rule” in the Garden State.

NJ.com Read more

Fulop Blames Newport Mall Shooting on Federal Laws

Officials announced a delayed opening for the Newport Centre mall a day after a shooting at the food court that wounded two people and prompted the mayor to call for changes in federal gun laws.

NJ101.5 Read more

History Repeating With Rise of White Supremacists, Says Civil Rights Leader

Eleven Jewish people murdered inside a Pittsburgh synagogue. An arson fire at the home of a Muslim family in Michigan. Two African American men killed in a supermarket in Kentucky.

The Record Read more

ACLU Threatens to Sue Asbury Park Over ‘Discriminatory’ Panhandling Ban

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey on Friday urged the city to stop enforcing its crackdown on panhandling, claiming new restrictions are discriminatory and an attack on free speech.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Another NJ Transit Funding Crisis? The Government Shutdown

A prolonged federal government shutdown could whack NJ Transit’s budget, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

Daily Record Read more

Feds Expand Probe Into Alleged Cash-For-Votes Scheme in Hoboken

A fourth person has been charged as part of a federal probe into alleged cash-for-votes schemes in Hoboken, an investigation that has now expanded to include a second city election.

Jersey Journal Read more

Bald Eagles in NJ Up From One Nest to 204; Here’s Where You Can See Them

By 1973, New Jersey’s bald eagle population diminished to one known nest in the entire state.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Iconic Reporter Joyce Vanaman Dies at 89

Joyce Vanaman, a legendary journalist who spent 45 years with the Press of Atlantic City, passed away on January 10. She was 89.

New Jersey Globe Read more