NJ Politics Digest: Soccer Star Gives Governor’s Team the Boot

Just about every athlete dreams of playing in front of a hometown crowd. But, as New Jersey Advance Media reports, a New Jersey soccer star has decided she’d rather go to Europe than be drafted by a professional soccer team owned by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Julia Ashley, who was a high school star in Verona, made it clear she didn’t want Murphy’s team, Sky Blue FC, to pick her in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft. But they picked her. And Murphy himself apparently made a hard sell push for her to play during a phone call with Ashley and her manager, according to the report.

Murphy has already been criticized for conditions faced by Sky Blue players, a team that a Sports Illustrated reporter called a disgrace. As the New Jersey Advance report points out, team players have complained about poor housing and living conditions, bad facilities and difficulty getting expenses paid.

To avoid playing for Sky Blue, Ashley is moving to Sweden to play for a professional team there.

Sky Blue officials have said that a lot of the reports about bad conditions were not true, and that they were also working to make improvements, according to the report. But Ashley’s agent told NJ Advance that it is hard to believe the club will make changes now after failing to do so for so long.

Ashley, the report says, is still hoping Sky Blue trades her. If not, she’s prepared to play in Sweden.

Quote of the Day: “If you are going to be infuriated by Trump, if you are going to be infuriated by Harvey Weinstein, if you are going to be infuriated by [Brett] Kavanaugh, then you have to honestly ask yourself what you do when it comes to you,” — Katie Brennan, a former volunteer for Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign, on the Murphy administration’s failures in handling of her allegations she was raped by a member of Murphy’s campaign staff.

Murphy Official Rallies Liberal Activists to Attack Governor’s Chief Democratic Rival

A top aide to Gov. Phil Murphy, in a conference call with liberal activists, suggested ways to push back against state Senate President Stephen Sweeney’s big plan to fix New Jersey’s long-term fiscal problems, NJ Advance Media has learned.

Alvarez Lawyers: Brennan’s Allegations ‘Devastated His Promising Career’

Attorneys for Al Alvarez, the former Murphy administration official accused of rape, said Thursday that the decision by a second prosecutor not to charge their client had given him “vindication” after he faced “highly inflammatory public and political reactions.”

‘I Went From Numb to Angry to Crying.’ Katie Brennan Rips Latest Decision by Prosecutor Not to Pursue Charges

Katie Brennan was driving to a meeting Wednesday afternoon when her attorney called to say it was all over: the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office had decided the man she accused of rape—a former senior official who worked for Gov. Phil Murphy—would not face criminal charges.

BPU Change on Tax Policy Could Cost Consumers Hundreds of Millions

New Jersey’s utilities stand to gain at customers’ expense under a regulatory change approved last week by the state Board of Public Utilities in adopting an arcane policy in how it treats tax losses.

Minimum Wage Bill Clears Its First Legislative Hurdle

A bill that would gradually raise New Jersey’s minimum wage to $15 an hour—and has the blessing of Gov. Phil Murphy and top Democratic lawmakers—cleared its first legislative hurdle on Thursday.

Corrado Moves to End Secret Settlements for State Workers

In a move that could pre-empt a backroom deal with former Murphy administration official Al Alvarez, State Sen. Kristin Corrado is introducing legislation that would require out-of-court settlements involving state employees to be made public.

North Jersey Officials Spent Over $350K of Your Tax Money During a Trip to Atlantic City

A $30 omelet, a $300 limousine ride and taxpayer-funded hotel rooms. This is the New Jersey State League of Municipalities conference, where local officials spent hundreds of thousands of tax dollars on a three-day trip to New Jersey’s party capital, Atlantic City.

Credit Rating Agency Makes Economic Case for Portal Bridge

With federal matching funds still not granted for replacing key Northeast Corridor crossing, Moody’s suggests new bridge necessary to ‘avoid regional economic disruption.’

Are NJ Police Officers in Your Town Failing Drug Tests? Now We Know

At least eight New Jersey police officers last year failed random drug tests, which are required after the Asbury Park Press found more than 100 departments across the state had no random testing policy.

NJ Attorney General: We Fell Short on Tracking Police Use of Force

The state “fell short” on its responsibility to track police use-of-force incidents, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Wednesday night during a listening session in the basement of Union Baptist Temple.

Murphy Forms Task Force to Examine NJ Tax Incentive Programs

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed an executive order creating a Task Force on the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s tax incentives programs.

Lakewood Private School Bus Debt Deepens to $3M; Taxpayers on the Hook

The consortium that orchestrates busing for about 35,000 students attending private schools in Lakewood is accumulating debt that now totals nearly $3 million, according to documents obtained by the Asbury Park Press.

Homeless: ‘It’s Very Hard to Live in NJ If You Don’t Make a Certain Level of Money’

Billy Mills thought about love when he moved to Ocean County to live with his girlfriend. But after a breakup, a layoff and other financial setbacks, what Mills found instead was the thing he never considered for himself.

Camden Receives $1M to Transform Illegal Dumping Sites Into Public Art Spaces

The blighted city of Camden is about to spend $1 million to transform illegal dumping sites into public art spaces.

