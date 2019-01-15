NJ Politics Digest: State Gears Up For New Spending Proposals

Gov. Phil Murphy will give his first State of the State speech today, and it’s likely the governor will propose several new programs and spending. And it’s likely those proposals will require new taxes.

Despite the fact that residents complain of the state’s crushing tax burden, Murphy has made no secret of his desire to continue pursuing an increase in the state sales tax and especially an increase in taxes on the state’s wealthiest.

On Monday, Murphy got some well-timed aid from his State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio. The Treasury Department chose the day before Murphy gave his speech to announce that state revenue collections have fallen below expectations so far this fiscal year, according to NJ.com.

Most of that shortfall comes from a slowdown in state income tax collections, which have fallen 6.5 percent below last year’s collections instead of growing by 5.4 percent as Murphy had predicted.

Sales tax revenue is also growing much slower than the governor predicted, according to the report.

Murphy came into office touting a progressive agenda and contending that no matter how much residents complain about taxes, they wouldn’t mind paying more if they feel they are getting their money’s worth in state services.

Last year, the governor’s budget called for more than $1.5 billion in new tax revenue. This year, both Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have said they will not support new taxes.

Quote of the Day: “Over the last year, major legislation that has been promised or passed has been delayed or not introduced once we have a governor that will sign it,” — Marcia Marley, president of BlueWaveNJ, on her disappointment that Gov. Phil Murphy hasn’t significantly advanced his progressive agenda during his first year in office.

Murphy’s Early Successes Don’t Include Legal Weed, $15 Minimum Wage

Having campaigned on a pledge to steer New Jersey in a new direction after eight years helmed by Republican Chris Christie, Gov. Phil Murphy has in many ways fulfilled that promise in his first year in office.

One Year Into Murphy Leadership, Progressives ‘Deeply Disappointed’

A day before Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his first State of the State, progressive activists preempted the speech to deliver their own assessment: It’s not good.

Residents, Lawmakers Brace for Murphy Tax Hikes

For decades, poll after poll has listed New Jersey’s highest-in-the-nation property taxes as the biggest thing people worry about.

NJ Lawmaker Wants to Force Trump to Release His Tax Returns. With Democrats Controlling the House, He Might Finally Have a Chance

Who knows what the country could learn from records of the president’s finances?

Were Laws Broken in $11B NJ Corporate Tax Break Deals?

Calling an audit of New Jersey’s tax incentive programs “deeply troubling,” state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday that he would examine whether any laws were broken as companies cashed in the $11 billion in taxpayer-funded corporate subsidies.

Hunger Games? Amid the Shutdown, Docs Say Foodborne Illness Is a Real Risk

The numbers likely are higher than most people realize.

Moran: Moment Arrives to Reveal Donors

Half a century after the Watergate scandal set off a scramble to push big money out of American politics, and almost a decade after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. FEC ruling, big money is bigger than ever.

Last Votes Needed to Legalize Marijuana in NJ May Come From These Three GOP Moderates

With Democrats who lead the state Senate still short of the votes needed to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey, three moderate Republican senators have emerged to seize the moment.

No Full Service Resumption in Sight for Atlantic City Rail Lines

Although the installation of new safety equipment, called Positive Train Control, was done on time, New Jersey Transit has decided to maintain service changes that were made to accommodate work on the major safety initiative.

Man Restrained by Police Is Now in Critical Condition

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating after a man being placed under arrest suffered a head injury that left him in critical condition.

Anti-LGBTQ Bullying a Daily Problem in NJ, Survey Shows

In the face of one of the toughest bullying laws nationwide, gay, bisexual and transgender students in New Jersey middle schools and high schools still experience harassment or bullying between the first and final bell.

NJ’s Undocumented Immigrant Population Is Declining

New Jersey remains a state with one of the highest estimated figures of undocumented immigrants in the country, but according to a new report, that number dropped by about 90,000 in the decade leading up to the 2016 election.

Why These 16,000 People Oppose Driver Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants

A petition against allowing undocumented immigrants New Jersey driver licenses has collected more than 16,000 signatures in just five days.

Trump Blasts Democrats, Menendez Among Them, for Puerto Rico Trip During Shutdown

President Donald Trump, blamed by a majority of Americans for the country’s new longest government shutdown, lashed out Monday at congressional Democrats including New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, who left Washington and spent the weekend in Puerto Rico.

‘Monday with Mikie’ Opens Congressional Office in Parsippany

The federal government may be shut down, but Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s new 11th District office is open for business.

Town’s Got to Pay for Land It Seized—$1.1M More Than It Wanted To

In the latest twist in an eminent domain battle spanning nearly seven years, the township of Bloomfield has been ordered to pay $1.6 million for land housing a historic train station on the NJ Transit line.

