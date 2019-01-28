NJ Politics Digest: Sweeney Challenges Murphy to Public Pension Debate

It’s no secret that Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney don’t see eye-to-eye on the how to reform public worker benefits in order to get a handle on the state’s looming pension crisis. So on Friday, Sweeney challenged Murphy to a public debate on the issue.

Sweeney issued the challenge following reports that Murphy’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Outreach Deborah Cornavaca, in a conference call with liberal activists, said Sweeney’s Path to Progress plan for addressing the financial crisis, which includes cuts to public workers pensions and benefits, was seeking to “force a false narrative” against public workers.

While Cornavaca made it clear she was speaking as an individual on her own time, Sweeney said that when such a highly placed member of the administration speaks, even on their own time, they are representing the governor.

“It’s disappointing,” Sweeney said. “I gotta tell you, if they are saying this is a false narrative, I would be willing to go anywhere in the state, side-by-side with Governor Murphy and have a debate on this, to see if there really is a problem or not a problem.”

Sweeney said the Murphy administration was wrong to accuse him of “blowing it out of proportion” when he discussed finding solutions for the fiscal problem. “We are going to be in the hole by $4 billion by 2023. You can’t raise taxes enough to fix this now,” Sweeney said.

Murphy is closely allied with the state’s public worker unions and has shown little appetite for cutting benefits or other measures to rein in costs that might erode their support. He hasn’t publicly taken a stand on Sweeney’s plan, but he has released his own proposal, one that doesn’t call for benefit cuts and instead calls for savings through administrative efforts to more efficiently manage the state health care benefits. The plan did not suggest ways to address the state’s growing pension obligation, but Murphy has said he will fully fund the state pension system.

The dispute is part of an ongoing battle between Sweeney and Murphy over state finances and its crushing tax burden. Murphy contends residents would be willing to pay even more in taxes if they feel they are getting their money’s worth in state services. He raised taxes by nearly $1.4 billion last year, then also approved an increase in the state motor fuels tax. He has refused to rule out seeking additional tax increases this year.

Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, however, have said they will not support raising taxes, setting up the Democratic governor and the Democratic legislature for another budget battle this summer.

Quote of the Day: “They’re almost setting a precedent: Either you have a video or a physical injury or there’s no sense in coming forward,” — Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi, on prosecutors’ saying there was no credible evidence to pursue rape allegations brought by Katie Brennan, a former campaign volunteer for Gov. Phil Murphy.

State Senate President Stephen Sweeney, New Jersey’s highest-ranking state lawmaker, has challenged Gov. Phil Murphy to a debate on how to fix the state’s public-worker pension problem.

The top attorney for Gov. Phil Murphy's transition team testified Friday that he did not confront Al Alvarez about the sexual assault accusation against him for fear it would "put a target" on the back of his accuser.

In the three days before President Donald Trump and Congress agreed Friday to temporarily reopen the government while continuing to negotiate border security, House Democrats passed three measures designed to end the shutdown without funding for a southern border wall.

Some health care experts are raising concerns that while marijuana may have a positive impact on many patients who take it under medical supervision, there's not enough solid science to show that its medicinal, economic or other benefits outweigh the public-health dangers involved with expanding access to the drug.

A rare political moment has arrived, as the Legislature moves to demand that secret donors who bankroll elections in New Jersey step forward from the shadows and identify themselves. A strong bill to require full disclosure recently won unanimous approval from a Senate committee, and Gov. Phil Murphy says he fully supports it.

New Jersey is on the way to raising the legal minimum wage to $15 an hour. There's no set deadline for when it becomes law, but after years of pushing for the boost by activists, New Jersey's governor and top legislators are on board.

With January nearly over, NJ Transit acknowledged Friday that the suspended Atlantic City Rail Line would not resume service this month. Passengers will have to wait until at least April.

A New Jersey school district has announced plans to likely close an award-winning elementary school, calling itself "a victim" in the state's reduction of school funding and leaving students in tears

Every day, resort housekeepers deal with guests who answer their doors naked, have porn playing on their laptops, physically assault and even rape them during the course of their shifts.

Billy Mills thought about love when he moved to Ocean County to live with his girlfriend. But after a breakup, a layoff and other financial setbacks, what Mills found instead was the thing he never considered for himself.

The record-setting government shutdown has implications for the investigation into a fatal bus crash Thursday evening on Route 80 in Morris County.

The 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry, Bravo Company of the New Jersey Army National Guard will hold a deployment ceremony Sunday at the Freehold Armory.

